‘The Witcher’: Netflix Shows Off Shattering Teaser Art for Season 3 (PHOTO)

Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) may be in mortal peril in The Witcher Season 3, if Netflix’s teaser art for the fantasy series’ upcoming installments — revealed the teaser art today, Saturday, September 24, during its TUDUM global fan event — is any indication.

In the striking artwork, Geralt’s medallion splinters into pieces, the symbol of the wolf barely visible amid the destruction. But Ciri (Freya Allan) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) may also be in danger: At the edges of the poster, we see the Ciri’s swallow and Yennefer’s obsidian star, both of which are also disintegrating.

Netflix previously revealed the logline for The Witcher Season 3, hyping up the adventures to come on the fantasy series: “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.”

And in April, Netflix announced that four actors will be joining The Witcher’s third season, which is scheduled for release next summer. Robbie Amell (Upload) will play the guerrilla leader Gallatin, Meng’er Zhang (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) will play the fierce huntress Milva, Hugh Skinner (Fleabag) will portray royal playboy Prince Radovid, and Christelle Elwin (Bloods) is taking on the role of teenaged thief Mistle.

TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event — which started at 1 pm ET today on Netflix’s YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, and Facebook channels — features more than 200 Netflix stars sharing exclusive trailers, clips, and announcements from more than 120 Netflix series, films, specials, and games.

The Witcher, Season 3 Premiere, Summer 2023, Netflix