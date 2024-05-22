Liam Hemsworth‘s Geralt of Rivia has been revealed. The Witcher unveiled the first look at its new leading man in a short teaser video on Wednesday, May 22. Filming on Season 4 began in April.

Hemsworth takes over the leading role from Henry Cavill, who starred in the previous three seasons of the Netflix series. The video shows Hemsworth guiding a horse through muddy terrain on a gloomy night. We see a shot of his silver witcher medallion before the camera cuts to Hemsworth’s back, showing Geralt’s signature white hair.

He slowly turns his face over his left shoulder to reveal his glowing eyes. Cavill’s Geralt had yellow eyes, but Hemsworth’s appear to be orange. See the full teaser above.

The Witcher Season 4 Plot

The Witcher Season 4 takes place after the shocking, Continent-altering events that closed out Season 3, per Netflix. “The new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire and finding one another again.”

Season 3 ended with a major attack on the mages at their mass gathering called the Conclave. Tissaia’s (MyAnna Buring) lover, Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu), was revealed to be working with Nilfgaard to carry out this nefarious plot. The heartbreak of the betrayal, and the mage deaths it produced, led to Tissaia’s suicide.

Geralt, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Ciri (Freya Allan) had finally been a family unit for much of Season 3, but their paths were torn apart again in the Season 3 finale. After Geralt beheaded the fire mage Rience (Chris Fulton), who had been hunting them all season, Yen needed to go back to check on Tissaia and the mages. The three of them agreed to find each other soon, but Geralt and Ciri soon encountered Vilgefortz and a brutal battle ensued leaving Geralt gravely injured. Ciri got away, and Geralt ended the season searching for her once more.

After Tissaia’s death, Yen decided to lead Aretuza. But she, Geralt, and Ciri are all still committed to finding each other. Based on The Witcher Season 4 description, it seems it won’t be long before they’re reunited.

The Witcher Season 4 Cast

Here’s the full cast list for The Witcher Season 4:

Hemsworth (Geralt of Rivia), Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg), Allan (Princess Cirilla of Cintra), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Laurence Fishburne (Regis), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Anna Shaffer (Triss Merigold), Mimî M Khayisa (Fringilla), Cassie Clare (Philippa), Mahesh Jadu (Vilgefortz), Meng’er Zhang (Milva), Graham McTavish (Dijkstra), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Mecia Simson (Francesca), Sharlto Copley (Leo Bonhart), Danny Woodburn (Zoltan), Jeremy Crawford (Yarpen), Bart Edwards (Emhyr), Hugh Skinner (Radovid), James Purefoy (Skellen), Christelle Elwin (Mistle), Fabian McCallum (Kayleigh), Juliette Alexandra (Reef), Ben Radcliffe (Giselher), Connor Crawford (Asse), Aggy K. Adams (Iskra), Linden Porco (Percival Schuttenbach), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Rochelle Rose (Margarita), and Safiyya Ingar (Keira)

Fishburne joins as a new character to the series but one fans know from The Witcher books. He plays Regis, described as “a world-wise Barber-surgeon with a mysterious past who joins Geralt on his journey.”

The Witcher Season 4 Release Date

As of the time of publication, an official The Witcher Season 4 premiere date has not yet been announced, but filming on Season 4 began in April 2024.

Is The Witcher Renewed?

Yes, The Witcher Seasons 4 and 5 will be filmed back-to-back. Season 5 will be the final season. Hemsworth is set to star as Geralt in both seasons.

The Witcher is created for Netflix by showrunner/executive producer/writer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. It’s executive produced by Steve Gaub, Mike Ostrowski, Javier Grillo-Marxuach, Platige Films (Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko), Hivemind Content (Jason Brown and Sean Daniel). It’s based on the books by Andrzej Sapkowski.