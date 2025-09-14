Straight from the Valley of Plenty, The Witcher Season 4 is coming your way. According to a new Netflix teaser, the fantasy drama will return on Thursday, October 30.

The teaser also shows Geralt of Rivia — now played by Liam Hemsworth, taking over for Henry Cavill — luring a wraith into a deadly duel. “With these words, your mortal shell / Shall meet my fate in fiery hell,” he says, summoning the dangerous spirit.

In a flash, the wraith emerges and knocks Geralt to the ground, but it’s not long before our White Wolf gets the upper hand…

As for the rest of Season 4’s action, Netflix has this to say: “After the Continent-altering events of Season 3, Geralt, Yennefer [Anya Chalotra], and Ciri [Freya Allan] find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge and their goals sharpen, they encounter unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good…”

The Witcher’s fourth and fifth seasons — which Netflix shot back-to-back — will also finish the TV series. And fans already know that Laurence Fishburne has joined the cast in the role of Regis, a mysterious and world-wise barber-surgeon who joins Geralt on his journey.

Other Season 4 cast members include Joey Batey (Jaskier), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Anna Shaffer (Triss Merigold), Mimî M Khayisa (Fringilla), Mahesh Jadu (Vilgefortz), Graham McTavish (Dijkstra), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Sharlto Copley (Leo Bonhart), Hugh Skinner (Radovid), James Purefoy (Skellen), and Ben Radcliffe (Giselher).

“It is with huge pride that we begin shooting our penultimate season of The Witcher with a stellar cast, including some exciting new additions, led by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia,” creator and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said in a statement this April. “We’re thrilled to be able to bring Andrzej Sapkowski’s books to an epic and satisfying conclusion. It wouldn’t be our show if we didn’t push our family of characters to their absolute limit — stay tuned to see how the story ends.”

