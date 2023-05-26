‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Promises More Magic & Mayhem for Henry Cavill’s Geralt

The Witching hour has finally come! As the fantasy-action epic The Witcher returns, a hefty duty is weighing upon the broad shoulders of Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia. Finally reunited with his adopted daughter Ciri (Freya Allan), the supernaturally enhanced demon hunter is now hellbent on protecting the young lady.

And the list of folks who want her dead is as long as Geralt’s flowing platinum locks, as the popular series — based on the Witcher video games and Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels —begins the first part of Season 3. (Volume 2 of Season 3 premieres Thursday, July 27).

Geralt faces scheming wizards, angry elves, an entire kingdom of humans the elves also want destroyed and, of course, legions of monsters that have invaded the world due to a cosmic event that opened a portal between universes. Thankfully, our hero has his magical lady love, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), close by to help Ciri tap into her newly developing powers, although they may want to take her training a bit slowly.

After all, Ciri’s elven ancestor did prophesize that someone from their bloodline would trigger the apocalypse, and dark magic tends to really mess with this crew.

But even if Ciri’s not bringing the world to an end, we do know that something big is coming to a close: After this season, Cavill is set to depart the series and hand the role of Geralt to Liam Hemsworth for Season 4. As if keeping every character, creature, and kill straight isn’t tricky enough!

The Witcher, New Season, Thursday, June 29, Netflix



