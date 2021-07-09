‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Premiere Date & First Look: What’s Next for Geralt & Ciri? (VIDEO)

Finally! Thanks to WitcherCon on July 9, we now have quite a bit more information about the Henry Cavill-starring The Witcher Season 2.

First of all, the “Deck of Destiny” panel — with cast members Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimî M Khayisa, and Paul Bullion and showrunner and executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich — revealed the new season will premiere on Netflix on Friday, December 17, just before the end of the year. (Previously, Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos pointed to the fourth quarter — October, November, or December — for its return date.)

“At the end of Season 1, we have what I think is one of the sort of most emotional scenes that we’ve done, which is Geralt and Ciri finding each other after they’ve both been searching all season… And it seems like we’ve got a father figure and daughter figure, and everything’s going to be perfect at that point, except for they’ve never met. And so it was really fun to start Season 2 thinking about, well, they’re not a family yet,” Hissrich said.

“How do they grow to be one? What do you do if you are a person like Geralt, who has sworn he doesn’t need anyone in the world whatsoever? And then he’s presented with a girl who is now solely in his care,” she continued. “And we have Ciri, who’s used to being under the care of people but has basically been running from everyone for an entire season and now being told that this person is going to take care of you. And so it was really fun to start Season 2 kind of them a little uncertain about how to be with each other, and they have to really grow into that. We wanted to make sure that felt like an authentic relationship, that they weren’t just bonded at the very beginning.”

Netflix released a teaser that offers a look at what’s in store for Geralt (Cavill) and Ciri (Allan) in Season 2. Watch it below.

The teaser art featuring the two of them also dropped. Check out the full poster, a first look at Jaskier (Joey Batey), and a Ciri and Lambert (Bullion) image below.

The Witcher is based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s best-selling fantasy series of books. It tells the story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of the Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle and good and evil are not easily identified.

According to the Season 2 logline, “Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

The Witcher, Season 2, Friday, December 17, Netflix