A Different Capt. Kirk, ABC Plays Games, Returns of ‘Witcher’ and ‘Warrior,’ ‘Other Two’ Finale

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Another terrific episode of the Trek prequel reintroduces The Vampire Diaries’ charming Paul Wesley as James Tiberius Kirk, the future captain of the Enterprise—but in a new light, when security officer La’an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong) is mysteriously whisked back to Earth in the 21stcentury, with a different timeline. “I think you’re supposed to help me,” she tells this very different Kirk, who’s never been on Earth and is new to such marvels as revolving doors and Duck Duck Go. Their goal, to stop one of those attacks that could change humanity forever, is complicated by La’an’s own troubled ancestral history.

Generation Gap

Season Premiere 8/7c

The network’s summertime fixation on game shows revs up with Kelly Ripa returning for a second season as host of a light-hearted quiz show in which family members (one senior, one junior) team up to answer questions about each other’s generational pop culture. Followed by a new episode of The Chase (9/8c), with host Sara Haines leading contestants in a faceoff with a trivia champ—this week’s “Chaser” is Brandon “The Lightning Bolt” Blackwell. The night ends with a 4th of July-themed repeat episode of Press Your Luck (10/9c), hosted by Elizabeth Banks.

The Witcher

Season Premiere

Henry Cavill returns as demon hunter Geralt of Rivia for the lavish fantasy epic’s third season, with five episodes in Volume 1 to be followed July 27 by three more to conclude Volume 2. The action involves Geralt’s efforts to protect his adopted daughter Ciri (Freya Allan) in the fortress of Aretuza, where his magical love interest Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) nurtures Ciri’s blossoming magical powers. But there are always pesky monsters, elves and wizards to contend with.

Warrior

Season Premiere

The acclaimed martial-arts action drama set amid the Tong Wars of 1800s San Francisco returns for a third season, the last remaining remnant of Cinemax original programming. Picking up after the Chinatown race riots, the new season opens with three episodes in which the Hop Wei tong deals with a heavier police presence and more political turmoil.

The Other Two

Season Finale

The Season 3 finale of the berserk show-biz satire brings ambitious actor Cary (Drew Tarver) and his image-obsessed talent-manager sister Brooke (Heléne Yorke) to the breaking point in their parallel quests for fame and acclaim. With Brooke about to accept a prestigious Peabody award that will prove once and for all that she’s good, and Cary spiraling as he chases an Oscar-bait movie project, each is about to experience a serious reckoning—and they’re not even aware that their super-successful mom Pat (Molly Shannon) is planning to withdraw her support of their insane careers.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV:

Capital One’s The Match (7 pm/ET, TNT; simulcast on TruTV and HLN): Kansas City Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce square off against the Golden State Warriors ’ Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson over 12 holes at Wynn Las Vegas.

teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce square off against the ’ Stephen Curry and over 12 holes at Wynn Las Vegas. Project Runway (9/8c, Bravo): Royalty is the theme as the all-star designers are paired randomly to create couture gowns fit for a queen. Wes Gordon of the Carolina Herrera fashion line serves as guest judge.

of the Carolina Herrera fashion line serves as guest judge. Revealed (10/9c, HGTV): Extreme Makeover: Home Edition alum Veronica Valencia gets personal in a new renovation series, exploring her clients’ cultural heritage to reflect their traditions in her design. In the opener, she creates an heirloom sculpture to honor a family’s West African roots.

gets personal in a new renovation series, exploring her clients’ cultural heritage to reflect their traditions in her design. In the opener, she creates an heirloom sculpture to honor a family’s West African roots. Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty (10/9c, Circle Network): The racing legend returns for a third season of intimate chats, starting with fellow NASCAR star Kyle Busch, who joins Petty in his 1969 Chevy Camaro for a spin and a meal at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen. Followed by a third season of Big Kenny’s Crank It Up Garage (10:30/9:30c), where Big & Rich’s Big Kenny travels with wingman/producer Charlie Pennachio to visit builders of unique custom vehicles.

ON THE STREAM:

Secret Chef (streaming on Hulu): Celebrity chef David Chang executive produces a 10-episode food competition with several twists: The contestants are isolated from each other in an underground labyrinth connected by a conveyer belt, on which they’ll sample and judge each other’s dishes in blind taste tests. An animated talking hat named “Cheffy” gives them their cooking orders.

The Real Wild West (streaming on Curiosity Stream): A four-part docuseries promises to reveal lesser-known aspects of America’s westward expansion, with stories of Black and Hispanic cowboys, female homesteaders and tribal leaders amid the boom towns and territories of legend.

(streaming on Curiosity Stream): A four-part docuseries promises to reveal lesser-known aspects of America’s westward expansion, with stories of Black and Hispanic cowboys, female homesteaders and tribal leaders amid the boom towns and territories of legend. Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head (streaming on Paramount+): The animated reboot’s Season 2 finale includes a segment featuring “Smart Beavis” and “Smart Butt-Head,” who come to Earth to abduct and experiment on poor Tom Anderson. Later, the chortling buddies accept an invitation for a sleepover at Cody’s house when his parents think they’re actually friends.