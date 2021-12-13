Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy new weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of December 13-19.

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe is a must-see on our list this week, with the new prequel, 1883 (December 19 on Paramount+), claiming the top spot. Viewers will now be introduced to the ancestors of the Duttons they know, love, and possibly hate on the Paramount Network drama. (Yellowstone, meanwhile, jumped up from the 18th spot last week into the Top 10.)

Streaming shows round out the Top 3, with The Witcher returning for Season 2 (December 17 on Netflix) and the premiere of the new MacGruber series (December 16 on Peacock). Meanwhile, last week’s top show, And Just Like That… (December 18 on HBO Max), didn’t move down much, remaining in the Top 5 as fans prepare to see what’s next as Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) continues to grieve.

Over on broadcast and cable TV, The Voice will be crowning its Season 21 winner on December 14 on NBC. And Claws returns for its fourth and final season on TNT (December 19).

In specials this week, Shatner in Space documents William Shatner’s life-changing flight (December 15 on Prime Video). Meanwhile, When Hope Calls (December 18 on GAC Family) brings back two When Calls the Heart stars, Lori Loughlin and Daniel Lissing, for the Christmas special.