‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Could Be Split Into 2 Parts on Netflix

The Witcher debuted to great fanfare on Netflix in 2019, but then the pandemic hit and took its toll on every show in production at that time. This left fans waiting until the end of 2021 for the second season, and while restrictions have loosened recently, that hasn’t made the wait for Season 3 much shorter.

Due to the large amount of CGI special effects the series requires, it is not a show that can be quickly pulled together.

Speaking to Collider, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich was asked about the possibility of the series airing in two parts in order to help make the wait for the third season shorter.

“We haven’t discussed that yet, but at this point, I think what we see happening across all sort of streamers, I wouldn’t rule it out. I do think that, obviously, we don’t put anything out that we’re not incredibly proud of. So that dictates our entire launch date. And I think it’ll be interesting. Again, we have a way still a very long time, eight-ish months or so until Witcher Season 3 comes out. So God willing, we get it all out at the same time. But who knows, we’ll see what happens.”

Netflix has slowly moved toward a split-season model on their biggest hits, with both Stranger Things and Ozark following this for their most recent seasons. This model benefits the streamer, ensuring subscribers stay subscribed for more than just the month the series is released, and also allows the producers more time to ensure the quality remains at the level they aspire to.

With the precedent already there, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see The Witcher follow suit. And with Cavill’s departure announced, no matter how it’s released, fans will be sure to tune in for his final season.

The Witcher, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, Netflix