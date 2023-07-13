The second half of The Witcher‘s third season is nearly here, and Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) is fighting his hardest to protect Ciri (Freya Allan) against the monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent who are competing to capture her.

In the trailer, above, Geralt is taking Ciri into hiding and determined to preserve his newly-reunited family against those who have threatened to destroy it. Set to arrive on Thursday, July 27, Season 3 Volume 2 will include Episodes 6-8, Cavill’s last as Geralt before Liam Hemsworth steps into the role for Season 4.

Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers. It’s during this journey that they instead discover they’ve landed in a battlefield filled with political corruption, dark magic, and treachery.

Can they make it out alive? Geralt will try his best to make it so, but things look pretty bleak for the witcher, who finds himself in a hopeless position as the trailer comes to its final moments. As this trio fights back against the forces surrounding them, they’ll put everything on the line, or they run the risk of losing each other forever.

Led by showrunner and executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, The Witcher‘s third season features Cavill, Chalotra, Allan, along with Joey Batey, Myanna Buring, Eamon Farren, Mimî M Khayisa, Royce Pierreson, Anna Shaffer, Mecia Simson, Tom Canton, Mahesh Jadu, Graham McTavish, Cassie Clare, Hugh Skinner, Wilson Mbomio, Lars Mikkelsen, Terence Maynard, Simon Callow, Liz Carr, Therica Wilson-Read, Safiyya Ingar, Rochelle Rose, Michalina Olszanska, Robbie Amell, Jeremy Crawford, Bart Edwards, Aisha Fabienne Ross, Christelle Elwin, Meng’er Zhang.

Don’t miss it for yourself. Catch the epic trailer for The Witcher Season 3, Volume 2, above.

The Witcher, Season 3 Volume 2 Premiere, Thursday, July 27, Netflix