[Warning: The below contains spoilers for The Witcher Season 2.]

We know that Netflix’s The Witcher is a fantasy series adapted from Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series about a mutant monster hunter-for-hire, right? So, why does it feel like its title Witcher, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), is given even fewer monsters in the drama’s sophomore season to battle than its first?

Sure, he’s preoccupied figuring out how to be a father figure to his Child of Surprise, Princess Cirilla of Cintra (Freya Allan), who he united with in the Season 1 finale. And he’s also somewhat mourning the loss — or so he thinks at first — of his love, sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), after the Battle of Sodden Hill. He’s busy. But also, fans of the books and possibly even more so, players of the massively successful video games, look forward to the various vicious beasts Geralt must cut down for coin — and survival.

If you found yourself asking, ‘what gives?’ when it came to this season’s lack of beastly creatures, The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt understands and explained for us why this is so. “It was a really specific choice,” Hissirch notes. “I looked back at Season 1, and I looked back at the monsters that I thought were best and the ones that didn’t work as well. To me, the monsters that worked best are the ones that change the direction of the story — it’s like a musical number in a musical. It has to actually propel the story forward.”

This season’s monsters had to have that extra emphasis within the story, from the vampiric Bruxa (above) to the gnarled forest-dwelling Leshy. “Each of the monsters that Geralt fights [in Season 2] is representing something and obviously is part of a much larger mystery that he is putting together, so they mean more onscreen,” Hissirch says. And as we now know, Season 2 was leading to an explosive ending with a massive battle as the Witchers of Kaer Morhen take on face-eating Basilisks, summoned by Voleth Meir, an ancient demon possessing Ciri at the time.

There is one silver lining to this season’s sporadic beasts, adds Hissrich: “We actually have longer sequences with most of [the monsters this season]. There’s fewer of them, but you actually get to experience them in a little more in-depth way.” Time for a Season 2 rewatch!