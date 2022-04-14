‘The Witcher’ Adds Robbie Amell & More Stars to Season 3 at Netflix

The Witcher is adding four new faces to its ever-growing ensemble cast for Season 3 at Netflix, welcoming Robbie Amell, Meng’er Zhang, Hugh Skinner, and Christelle Elwin.

In Season 3, as monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt (Henry Cavill) takes Ciri of Cintra (Freya Allan) into hiding and is determined to protect his newly-reunited family against anyone entity or individual who threatens it. Having been entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more of the girl’s untapped powers.

Along the way, they’ll discover they’ve landed on a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. In order to protect everything that’s on the line and prevent losing each other forever, they’ll have to fight back.

Among the newest additions, Amell who currently leads Prime Video‘s Upload will step in as Gallatin, a born fighter who leads an army of guerrilla Scoia’tael fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard. Unafraid to speak up, Gallatin’s loyalty to his people leads him on a collision course with Francesca (Mecia Simson) over power.

Zhang who is featured in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will play Milva, a human who was adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest. A fierce and talented huntress, Milva’s exact archery skills paired with her aptitude for survival make her a formidable adversary in the Continent.

Meanwhile, Skinner, who appeared in Fleabag, will feature in The Witcher as Prince Radovid, a royal playboy and younger brother to King Vizimir (Ed Birch). In Season 3, he’ll find himself as a man on the inside of the Redanian Intelligence, and along with his good looks and charm, Radovid surprises with how incisive he can be when it comes to politics.

And Elwin will play Mistle, a member of The Rats, a gang of misfit teens who steal from the rich and give to themselves and occasionally to the poor. Street hard, Mistle is suspicious of everyone and she’s out for revenge until a chance meeting that will change everything

Don’t miss it when these new characters enter the scene when The Witcher Season 3 arrives on Netflix and in the meantime, stay tuned for additional updates as the latest chapter takes shape.

The Witcher, Season 3, TBA, Netflix