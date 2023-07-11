Why ‘Outlander,’ ‘Black Mirror’ & More Shows Aren’t Eligible for 2023 Emmys

The Emmys always elicit strong reactions when nominations are announced and 2023 is no different, but before fans can get to upset about their favorite shows missing out on nominations, it should be known that some of those titles aren’t eligible to begin with.

While shows that aired or streamed in 2022 are all clear to be considered, shows that arrived after May 31, 2023, are not, leaving out plenty of buzzy shows from the nominees’ pool. Ranging from popular among fans to critical darlings, people should temper expectations when it comes to categories.

For instance, The Bear may garner nominations, but viewers should remember that this would apply to the show’s first-season run instead of its most recent second season. That means guest stars like Jamie Lee Curtis and John Mulaney won’t be seeing potential nominations until 2024.

As for popular fare like Black Mirror and Outlander, their recent returns didn’t quite make the cut for consideration. And Tom Holland‘s passionate performance in Apple TV+‘s The Crowded Room. And don’t expect anything for Peacock’s dead funny series Based on a True Story which offered viewers some stellar performances from Chris Messina and Kaley Cuoco.

Also out of the running are FX‘s sweet revival of The Full Monty, Season 3 of The Righteous Gemstones, and Disney+‘s latest Marvel series Secret Invasion which features an all-star cast with Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, and Olivia Colman. And these are just a few of the many titles that will have to wait for consideration at next year’s event which will likely have some fierce competition with yet-to-be-released shows on the horizon.

Among some of the additional titles open for consideration at next year’s ceremony are Henry Cavill‘s final season of The Witcher, And Just Like That…, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and The Walking Dead: Dead City. Until 2024, stay hopeful that any of the fan-favorites above are considered at the 2024 ceremony, and celebrate this year’s nominees as they’re unveiled on July 12.

75th Emmy Awards, Monday, September 18, 8/7c, Fox