8 TV Moments We Still Can’t Believe Are Happening

We’ll be the first to say it: There’s too much TV!

It seems everyone’s clamoring to get in on this current television golden age. And when audiences are inundated with new title after new title, reboot after reboot, it’s hard to make your show stand out. But oh, stand out, some do.

Some recent developments in TV land have caught our attention — for both good and bad reasons. Just this morning as we compiled this piece, a Glee reboot was floated around (bad) and Bad Sisters (which we thought was a limited series) was unexpectedly renewed for a second season (good).

Another unbelievable thing that has freshly come to an end was Vinny Guadagnino‘s long run on Dancing With the Stars Season 31. (Seriously, how did he last that long?! The power of Jersey Shore fans compels results.)

And even by our standards, the Westworld cancellation is a shocker. After being such a hit for HBO (it made No. 31 on our list of HBO’s Best 50 shows of all time), you’d think the network would grant the sci-fi epic one more season to close out its story. C’est la vie, I suppose.

Despite our gripes, there are a lot of exciting (and just plain shocking) things happening on TV before the year is up. And 2023 is shaping up to deliver exciting stories as well.

From an already controversial true-crime documentary announcement to film megastars doing their first TV shows, we’ve compiled eight TV moments we can’t believe are actually coming soon to our screens, below, in no particular order.

What TV news has blown your mind this year? It could be an unexpected show exit, a surprise return of a character, casting news, what have you. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.