8 TV Moments We Still Can’t Believe Are Happening

We’ll be the first to say it: There’s too much TV!

It seems everyone’s clamoring to get in on this current television golden age. And when audiences are inundated with new title after new title, reboot after reboot, it’s hard to make your show stand out. But oh, stand out, some do.

Some recent developments in TV land have caught our attention — for both good and bad reasons. Just this morning as we compiled this piece, a Glee reboot was floated around (bad) and Bad Sisters (which we thought was a limited series) was unexpectedly renewed for a second season (good).

Another unbelievable thing that has freshly come to an end was Vinny Guadagnino‘s long run on Dancing With the Stars Season 31. (Seriously, how did he last that long?! The power of Jersey Shore fans compels results.)

And even by our standards, the Westworld cancellation is a shocker. After being such a hit for HBO (it made No. 31 on our list of HBO’s Best 50 shows of all time), you’d think the network would grant the sci-fi epic one more season to close out its story. C’est la vie, I suppose.

Despite our gripes, there are a lot of exciting (and just plain shocking) things happening on TV before the year is up. And 2023 is shaping up to deliver exciting stories as well.

From an already controversial true-crime documentary announcement to film megastars doing their first TV shows, we’ve compiled eight TV moments we can’t believe are actually coming soon to our screens, below, in no particular order.

What TV news has blown your mind this year? It could be an unexpected show exit, a surprise return of a character, casting news, what have you. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Casey Anthony in 'Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies'
Peacock

1. 'Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies'

After being acquitted of first-degree murder in 2011, Anthony is sharing her side of the story of the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, in Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies.

Peacock‘s three-part docuseries will show Anthony going on the record for the first time about the investigation into daughter’s death, the infamous trial, the rabid media coverage of it, and her life since.

Anthony getting this kind of platform is quite unbelievable — especially given that she infamously refused to testify in the trial — but it is happening. Director and showrunner Alexandra Dean (This Is Paris, Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story) said in a statement announcing the doc that Anthony was given no creative input or control into the production of the docuseries, but the general public is in disbelief that she is being given a platform in the first place.

Harrison Ford
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

2. Harrison Ford on TV

One of Hollywood’s biggest leading men, Harrison Ford, has never starred in a TV show in his decades-long career. Taylor Sheridan‘s Yellowstone has changed that.

Hollywood’s top curmudgeon will star in 1923 alongside Helen Mirren (who we’re also delightfully surprised has signed on for the western, but she has led shows before) as John Dutton’s ancestor, Jacob Dutton. The Prohibition-set prequel series premieres December 18 on Paramount+, and you’re darn tootin’ we’ll be tuning in to see Han Solo’s television debut.

But that’s not all! Ford is doing two TV shows. And the second is a comedy. The Indiana Jones alum will star in the Apple TV+ series Shrinking alongside Jason Segel. Ford will play Dr. Phil Rhodes, “a down-to-earth, sharp as a tack ‘blue collar shrink,’ blunt but with an ever present twinkle.” Ford in a comedy?! Simply delightful.

Shrinking was announced in April, one month before his 1923 casting came out, so this was the news that first had us flabbergasted. Our jaws dropped further when Paramount announced it had snagged Ford and Mirren for 1923.

The premiere date for Shrinking, from Ted Lasso‘s Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, is still TBD.

Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci in 'Bupkis'
Heidi Gutman/Peacock

3. Joe Pesci on TV

Like Ford, Joe Pesci never does TV. Pesci rarely takes on acting roles, period! Suffice it to say that when he was announced as a series regular for Pete Davidson‘s Curb Your Enthusiasm-style Peacock comedy Bupkis, our jaws were on the floor.

Pesci will play Davidson’s grandfather in the series alongside Edie Falco, who plays the Saturday Night Live alum’s mother. This marks Pesci’s first TV series regular role in over 35 years (he first starred in the short-lived Half Nelson, which ran for one season in 1985). It’s also his first role since The Irishman in 2019.

Bupkis‘s guest stars are also packed with huge names like Kenan Thompson, Charlie Day, Ray Romano, and Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond reunion, anyone?).

Sylvester Stallone in 'Tulsa King'
Frank Ockenfels/Paramount+

4. Sylvester Stallone on TV

Third and last in this roundup of movie stars doing TV transfers is Rocky himself. Sylvester Stallone will lead his first TV series in Sheridan’s Tulsa King, premiering Sunday, November 13 on Paramount+.

Tulsa King is not part of the Yellowstone universe, but it’s one of the many Sheridan shows Paramount is throwing all of its money behind. Stallone plays Dwight “The General” Manfredi in the drama, a New York Mafia capo sent to set up shop in Oklahoma after getting out of prison. But Dwight soon learns the mission may be worthless and that life in Tulsa is far different from NYC.

Aisha Tyler in 'Criminal Minds: Evolution'
Michael Yarish/Paramount+

5. A 'Criminal Minds' Revival Already?

After first debuting in 2005, the Criminal Minds series finale aired February 19, 2020. The revival, Criminal Minds: Evolution, was announced February 25, 2021. The new series, starring Paget Brewster, Aisha Tyler, Joe Mantegna, Zach Gilford, A.J. Cook, Adam Rodriguez, and Kirsten Vangsness, is set to premiere November 24, Paramount+. To that we say: Well, that was fast.

David Tennant (L) and Ncuti Gatwa in 'Doctor Who'
BBC

6. David Tennant and Ncuti Gatwa as the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Doctors

When Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor regenerated, she transformed not into Ncuti Gatwa, the newly announced Doctor, but into David Tennant!

Tennant was the 10th Doctor and the first to star in Doctor Who for two seasons in a row. Now, he’s back for a third as the Fourteenth Doctor, and the Sex Education star will be the Fifteenth.

Gatwa’s casting is an inspired choice. His unmatched energy and verve (and truly, the best laugh on TV) will bring a fresh jolt of new energy to Doctor Who. And now with Disney partnering with BBC to rejuvenate the series (aka give it much more money for special effects), the long-running British sci-fi series is set for an exciting new era.

'The Witcher's Henry Cavill and Liam Hemsworth
Netflix; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

7. Henry Cavill Leaving 'The Witcher'

Many texts were exchanged between our team when The Witcher announced Henry Cavill was leaving the series ahead of Season 4. The Man of Steel alum played Geralt of Rivia to much praise for three seasons at Netflix, but he has chosen to leave the series and will be replaced with Liam Hemsworth in Season 4.

Fans speculate that Cavill — a massive fan of The Witcher books and games — is displeased with where the series is taking the character and would not commit to a disloyal portrayal of the story.

That said, this does seem like a good role for Hemsworth, though Cavill’s exit will always be a shock. Cavill endorsed The Hunger Games star’s casting in a statement to fans.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” he said. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

Netflix app on an iPhone screen
Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

8. Netflix Ads & Account Sharing Fees

For the first time in its history, Netflix is offering an ad-supported tier. Basic With Ads launched November 3 in eight countries, including the U.S., and it makes for vastly different Netflix viewing experience.

An unexpected part of that launch was the removal of 5-10% of the Netflix catalogue on the Basic With Ads tier. Contract negotiations changed the availability of certain titles, but shockingly, Netflix originals like House of Cards and Arrested Development are part of those unavailable shows.

Additionally, Netflix will soon charge primary account holders for sharing their passwords with those outside of the Netflix Household. The streamer used to brag about password sharing, tweeting things like “love is sharing your password.” Now, if you want to let your grandma use your account, that will come at a price. Ah, capitalism.

