The world of The Witcher continues to evolve, welcoming a fan-favorite character whose long-awaited debut bridges the series’ past and future. Though Liam Hemsworth‘s arrival as Geralt has dominated headlines, this long-awaited, fan-favorite character promises to deepen the series’ connection to its roots.

As Season 4 debuts on Netflix, fans of the books and the game will be pleased by the introduction of Emiel Regis Rohellec Terzieff-Godefroy, who goes by the name Regis for his friends and is played by the incomparable Laurence Fishburne. He’s one of the most beloved supporting characters in The Witcher universe, both in Andrzej Sapkowski’s books and CD Projekt Red’s video game adaptation, The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine.

The vampire is introduced in the book Baptism of Fire. Once a reckless, bloodthirsty vampire, Regis was killed by peasants and resurrected decades later. After his resurrection, he became a reformed, teetotal vampire, an herbalist and medic who refuses to drink blood.

In the game, Regis reappears as Geralt’s ally in the Blood and Wine storyline. He returns to aid Geralt in tracking down the rogue vampire Dettlaff.

Articulate, honorable, and introspective, Regis serves as a moral compass and a reminder that monsters are not defined by species, but by choices. In the series, an animated sequence depicts how the once feral vamp was reformed by love, only to suffer a tragedy that transforms him into the plant-loving teacher figure fans know and love.

Regis is introduced to Geralt of Rivia (Hemsworth) and his troupe in Episode 2, but the revelation of his vampiric nature isn’t made until Episode 3, “Trial by Ordeal,” when he reveals his true self in an effort to save a group of maidens from being burned at the stake. Challenged to lift a burning hot horseshoe from a smoldering fire without harm or a mark, Regis does so with ease, giving Geralt the chance to save the young girls.

In Episode 5, “The Joy of Cooking,” the 428-year-old vampire shares his tragic backstory: Once addicted to human blood, Regis found redemption with a woman named Bethane, who taught him compassion and botany. When his coven kidnapped her to punish him for “playing with his food,” he took brutal revenge, only for Bethane, barely alive, to recoil in horror. Exposed to the village, Regis was staked, decapitated, and buried beside her. Fifty years later, he rose again, vowing never to drink human blood.

The addition of Regis not only deepens The Witcher‘s lore but also ties the series back to its roots by introducing a long-awaited fan favorite and restoring the philosophical depth of the source material, including the reflections on morality, mortality, and free will. Moreover, Laurence Fishburne’s casting brings a commanding gravitas to the role, grounding the character’s centuries of wisdom and tragedy with quiet power, creating a compelling character arc.

“I would say one of the things that I’m most proud of is the introduction of Regis to our story,” said showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. “Obviously, Laurence Fishburne…like, enough said.”

“But I do think that introducing a new main character — a main character who ends up having such an impact on Geralt — we were just hoping it would work,” explained Hissrich. “And I think part of what Laurence brings is this ability to just own this character, who’s kind of crazy. He’s a higher vampire who has a story of addiction, that’s his past, and yet he feels completely grounded in this world.”

As for his introduction in Episode 5 and the use of animation to make it stand out among the season’s new character debuts, Hissrich said that his entrance into the series, along with the other character intros, is “one of the more exciting things I think we’ve ever shot. So, I’m really excited for fans to see that.”

The Witcher, Season 4, Streaming Now, Netflix