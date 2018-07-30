Shows
Doom Patrol
A team of traumatised and downtrodden superheroes work together to investigate weird phenomena.
September 18, 12:15 pm
DC Universe Original Series Move to HBO Max, 'Harley Quinn' Renewed for Season 3
September 12, 12:30 pm
'Doom Patrol' Renewed for Season 3 on HBO Max
August 21, 5:40 pm
DC FanDome TV Panel Schedule: 'Lucifer,' 'Batwoman,' 'The Flash' & More
June 25, 2:00 pm
Q&A
Matt Bomer Reports Back for 'Abstract & Absurdist' Duty on 'Doom Patrol'
May 13, 10:40 am
HBO Max Sets Premiere Dates for 'Search Party,' 'Doom Patrol' & More
September 2, 2019, 6:00 pm
Preview
5 'Doom Patrol' Burning Questions Answered Ahead of Season 2
July 20, 2019, 10:45 pm
'Doom Patrol' Returning for Season 2 on DC Universe and HBO Max
March 29, 2019, 5:00 pm
Preview
April Bowlby & Jovian Wade Explain Their 'Doom Patrol' Dynamic (VIDEO)
March 1, 2019, 5:00 pm
9 New TV Shows to Check Out ASAP (PHOTOS)
February 15, 2019, 12:30 pm
Q&A
Get Ready for the 'Doom Patrol'! EP Jeremy Carver Previews the 'World's Strangest Heroes'
February 14, 2019, 12:00 pm
Fall in for DC Universe's 'Doom Patrol' Extended Trailer (VIDEO)
December 21, 2018, 11:00 am
'Doom Patrol' Offers First Teaser Trailer & Drop Date (VIDEO)
October 4, 2018, 9:00 am
Comic-Con
DC Universe Kicks Off NYCC with Matt Bomer & 'Titans' Renewal
September 5, 2018, 4:00 pm
DC's 'Doom Patrol' Casts Former Bond Star Timothy Dalton in Key Role
August 22, 2018, 3:00 pm
The Upcoming DC Universe Books a 'Daily' Show for Fans
August 22, 2018, 12:30 pm
Brendan Fraser Cast as Robotman in DC Universe's 'Doom Patrol'
August 9, 2018, 2:00 pm
'Purge' Star Joins as Cyborg for DC Universe's 'Doom Patrol'
July 30, 2018, 6:00 pm
DC's 'Doom Patrol' Casts Diane Gerrero as Crazy Jane
