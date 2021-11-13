Best Lines of the Week (November 5-11): ‘I’ll Be OK’

As the sun sets sooner, it’s easier to tune out our responsibilities while tuning in to our TV favorites all evening — and this week gave us the perfect TV catalog to fill our nights with.

Apple TV+ dominated this week’s highlights. Alena Smith’s adaptation series Dickinson returned for its third and final season about the lionized poet. Stakes are raised in a plot-thickening episode of The Morning Show.

We said goodbye to FX’s Impeachment: American Crime Story with an emotive season finale. We also got our superhero fix with DC Netflix series Doom Patrol, as well as with Taylor Swift on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — right before she dropped her re-recorded album Red (Taylor’s Version) and heroically saved the music industry.

Scroll down to see more of our noteworthy TV moments this week!