Best Lines of the Week (November 5-11): ‘I’ll Be OK’

As the sun sets sooner, it’s easier to tune out our responsibilities while tuning in to our TV favorites all evening — and this week gave us the perfect TV catalog to fill our nights with.

Apple TV+ dominated this week’s highlights. Alena Smith’s adaptation series Dickinson returned for its third and final season about the lionized poet. Stakes are raised in a plot-thickening episode of The Morning Show.

We said goodbye to FX’s Impeachment: American Crime Story with an emotive season finale. We also got our superhero fix with DC Netflix series Doom Patrol, as well as with Taylor Swift on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallonright before she dropped her re-recorded album Red (Taylor’s Version) and heroically saved the music industry.

Scroll down to see more of our noteworthy TV moments this week!

Hailee Steinfeld as Emily Dickinson in Dickinson
Apple TV+

Dickinson (Apple TV+)

“I believe poetry can be powerful. Even more powerful than you. Death can tear people apart. Poetry can put them back together again.”

– Emily (Hailee Steinfeld) argues to Death (Wiz Khalifa) that poetry overpowers him.

HBO Max

Doom Patrol (HBO Max)

Rita: “We did something great today. We were of service. We saved a town!”

Larry: “From us.”

– Rita (April Bowlby) tries to rally the team after reuniting with her fellow Doom Patrol.

Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky
FX

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

“I’ll be okay.”

– Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein) tells her handlers that she’ll be fine, delivering the season’s last line and leaving viewers sympathetic towards the notorious figure.

NBC

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

“I go, ‘What are you doing tonight?’ And you go, ‘I don’t know, probably go play pool or something if you want to hang out?’ I go, ‘No, no, I meant what songs are you doing tonight.’ Like I’m so old I can’t hang out with you after.”

Jimmy Fallon recalls when he and Taylor Swift both attended the Time 100 event.

Lola and Jay in Big Mouth
Netflix

Big Mouth (Netflix)

“But how do I know I can trust, for I’ve been burned before. Mainly from Totino’s Pizza Blasts from the microwave while they’re still, like, very much in the microwave.”

– Lola (voiced by Nick Kroll) after Jay (voiced by Jason Mantzoukas) comes to her class to extravagantly win her back.

Apple TV+

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

“The real you is an emotional murderer. Took this f––ing shiv and shoved it up my ass and f––ing ran it all around.”

– Chip (Mark Duplass) leaves an intense message on Alex’s (Jennifer Aniston) answering machine after she’s gone AWOL at work.

Ariana Grande as a Judge on The Voice
NBC

The Voice (NBC)

“But when you started rapping, I almost — first of all — I left my body. I’ve passed out.”

Ariana Grande says to contestant Libianca after her rendition of “Woman” by Doja Cat.

Ego Nwodim and Ed Sheeran in the Dionne Warwick talk show sketch.
Will Heath/NBC

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Ego Nwodim playing Dionne Warwick:You’re writing a song for the next season of Ted Lasso. What I’d like to know is, what is Apple TV and how do you get it on a Dell computer?”

Ed Sheeran: “Is that the best question for me to answer?”

– “Dionne Warwick” (played by Ego Nwodim) interviewing Ed Sheeran in the mock talk show skit.

Tom Hanks looks at his newly created robot, Jeff in Finch on Apple TV+
Apple TV+

Finch (Apple TV+)

“One small step for man, one giant leap for Finch Weinberg.”

– Finch (Tom Hanks) as he officially inputs the code and gives life to his new robot creation, Jeff.

Netflix

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)

“This is gonna be really interesting. And interesting in every bad sense of the word.”

– Crystelle voices her thoughts on the technical challenge, vegan sausage rolls.

