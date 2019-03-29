April Bowlby & Jovian Wade Explain Their 'Doom Patrol' Dynamic (VIDEO)

Call them a "band of circus freaks," if you want, but Doom Patrol is a damn good time.

As fans of the DC Universe series know, this team of mismatched misfits is basically the anti-Titans. Goofy, scrappy, and prone to kicking ass by accident at times, they are like the mascots, while Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) and company are the Varsity squad.

And ever since DP assembled back in February for the series premiere, it has been a joy to have DC Comics' irreverent, old-school heroes Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Cyborg (Jovian Wade), and Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero) making their weekly visits on the digital subscription platform.

This week, the gang is (of course) at odds because (of course) Robotman, aka Cliff Steele, has had one of his violent outbursts. But unlike other teams that just destroy entire cities and then evaporate at the snap of a finger, this crew decides to fix their problem through group therapy. And you will be surprised at the outcome.

We recently sat down with two of the Patrol members, breakout-in-the-making April Bowlby and Jovian Wade, to discuss Elasti-Woman's role within this bizarre unit and how she sees Wade's Cyborg. We also talk about where this show falls within the DC Universe and why Cyborg isn't part of the Justice League at this stage of the game.

