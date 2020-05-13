HBO Max Sets Premiere Dates for 'Search Party,' 'Doom Patrol' & More

There are still a couple weeks left until HBO Max's launch, but the streaming service is already looking beyond Day One.

HBO Max has announced the premiere dates for the programming that is part of the second wave of programming beginning June 18. It starts with the unscripted kids adventure competition series, Karma.

Then, a week later, on June 25, Season 3 of the comedy thriller Search Party, Season 2 of DC Universe's Doom Patrol, Season 2 of Sesame Workshop's Esme & Roy, and the first Adventure Time special, Distant Lands — BMO, debuts.

Amy Schumer's three-part documentary series Expecting Amy drops on Thursday, July 9, offering a look into her life on tour during her difficult pregnancy. Also premiering that day is the adult animated comedy Close Enough, following a millennial family living with roommates.

The weeks that follow see the premieres of the multi-generational family docusoap The House of Ho (July 16), the animated children's series Tig n' Seek (July 23), the scripted comedy Frayed about a wealthy Londoner who returns home to Australia and the unscripted British animal rescue series The Dog House (July 30), and Seth Rogen's An American Pickle (August 6).

HBO's summer programming will also be available on the streaming service as they premiere, including I May Destroy You, Perry Mason, I'll Be Gone in the Dark, Room 104 Season 4, and Lovecraft Country.

