What’s Coming & Going From Max in October 2023

Not only are there quite a few Max originals to check out on the streaming service in October, it’s also your last chance to catch some favorite movies and AMC+ series.

Max will be the only place to catch Originals Our Flag Means Death Season 2, Doom Patrol‘s fourth and final season, and animated series Scavengers Reign. Meanwhile, HBO‘s The Gilded Age returns (and will be streaming as well), as does 30 Coins.

Meanwhile, Interview With the Vampire, Fear the Walking Dead, Killing Eve, and others will be leaving the service at the end of the month after the AMC+ Picks on Max pop-up deal.

Also, Max and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports previously announced a Bleacher Report (B/R) Sports Add-On tier, which will be available starting on October 5. This package will deliver a full slate of premium live sports, including MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA Men’s March Madness, U.S. Soccer events, and The Match golf competition, as well as shows like Inside the NBA, live video content from B/R, select live international sports events, and extensive VOD content.

Scroll down for a peek at what’s coming and going from the platform this October, and head to the comments section below to share what you plan to stream.

Titles Coming to Max in October:

October 1

3 Godfathers (1948)

The Adventures of Pinocchio (1996)

All About the Benjamins (2002)

The Amazing Panda Adventure (1995)

Angels in the Outfield (1951)

The Answer Man (2009)

Anthropoid (2016)

Appaloosa (2008)

The Apparition (2012)

The Asphalt Jungle (1950)

Badlands (1973)

Be Cool (2005)

Bee Season (2005)

Beetlejuice (1988)

The Benchwarmers (2006)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Blindspotting (2018)

Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012)

Cesar Chavez (2014)

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

Control Room (2004)

Critters 3 (1991)

The Curse of Frankenstein (1957)

Daphne & Velma (2018)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972)

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave (1969)

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks, Season 1

Father Figures (2017)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

The Final Destination (2009)

The Five Heartbeats (1991)

Flashdance (1983)

FLCL: Shoegaze, Season 5

Flight (2012)

Focus (2015)

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

French Connection II (1975)

The French Connection (1971)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Furious 7 (2015)

Get Shorty (1995)

Gloria Bell (2019)

The Golden Child (1986)

The Grey (2011)

Hackers (1995)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

The Haunting (1963)

Horror of Dracula (1958)

House of Sand and Fog (2004)

The House (2017)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

In the Heart of the Sea (2015)

In the Kitchen with Abner and Amanda, Season 2

Ismael’s Ghosts (2018)

Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror, Season 1

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Jumanji (1995)

Just Wright (2010)

Kate & Leopold (2001)

The Last Stand (2013)

Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

The Letter (1940)

Looney Tunes: Back In Action (2003)

The Lost Boys (1987)

Love Jones (1997)

Meet Dave (2008)

Meg 2: The Trench (2023) *Starting 9/29

Men at Work (1990)

The Mod Squad (1999)

The Mummy (1959)

The Neverending Story (1984)

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter (1991)

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

Oracle (2023)

Out of the Past (1947)

Paper Towns (2015)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary II (1992)

The Phantom of The Opera (2004)

Pleasantville (1998)

Poltergeist (1982)

Pootie Tang (2001)

The Pyramid (2014)

Ranch to Table, Season 4

The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring

Rock of Ages (2012)

Roger & Me (1989)

Running Scared (2006)

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Scream 3 (2000)

Skin (2019)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Son of the Mask (2005)

Soylent Green (1973)

Spartan (2004)

Species (1995)

Species II (1998)

Species III (2004)

Speedway (1968)

Spinout (1966)

Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye (1985)

Teen Spirit (2019)

Teen Titans Go!: Welcome To Halloween, Season 8

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)

Tom and Jerry: The Movie (1993)

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale (2007)

Tom and Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers (2014)

Trick ‘r Treat (2009)

Upgrade (2018)

Valerie’s Home Cooking Season 14

Warm Bodies (2013)

The Weekend (2019)

What’s Up, Doc? (1972)

The Whole Ten Yards (2004)

Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 10

Whose Streets? (2017)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

October 3

Hostage 911, Season 1

October 4

Bering Sea Gold, Season 11B

Ghost Adventures: Devil Island

Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America, Season 2

October 5

BattleBots, Season 7B

Oscar’s Handmade Halloween (Max Original)

Our Flag Means Death, Season 2 (Max Original)

Thar be hidden treasure buried on Max, and it’s called Our Flag Means Death. Dry wit meets swashbuckling adventure in this surprise hit comedy that presents a hilarious and unabashedly queer take on the exploits of real 18th century pirates. The series, now debuting its second season, follows “gentleman pirate” Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), a hapless nobleman who traded in his pampered life ashore for one on the high seas at the helm of his own pirate ship, the Revenge.

When Stede and his crew of misfits ran afoul of the legendary buccaneer Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) in Season 1, the two struck up an unlikely friendship, each fascinated by the other’s vastly different experiences. That friendship soon evolved into something more.

To longtime comedic collaborators Waititi and Darby, anchoring the funny in a genuine romance was an opportunity to try something new. “We are kind of known for silliness and humor,” Darby told EW. “What we’re not known for is being able to evoke any deep-seated emotions or things like that. It was a challenge, but one that I hope we pulled off.” —Dylan Ford

October 6

90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: Before The 90 Days, Season 6

Bugs Bunny Builders: Hard Hat Time: Haunted Garage

Deane’s Dynasty (Max Original)

HGTV Urban Oasis Special

October 7

Jessica’s Big Little World, Season 1

Makeover by Monday, Season 2

Ready to Love, Season 3C

October 8

90 Day Fiance, Season 10

Last Stop Larrimah (2023)

Teen Titans Go!: Haunted Tank, Season 8

October 9

The Matthew Shepard Story: An American Hate Crime

October 10

No Accident (2023)

Street Outlaws vs. The World

October 11

Crimefeed (ID)

Ghost Adventures, Season 20C

October 12

Doom Patrol, Season 4 (Max Original)

You can bet these oddball heroes will go out with a big, weird bang for the series ender. The members of the Doom Patrol — equal parts superteam, support group and family — suffered tragic accidents that gave them superpowers but left them physically, mentally, and emotionally scarred. In the series’ fourth and final season, the team is sent hurtling through time into a dangerous future, tasked with begrudgingly preventing yet another apocalypse.

With their superhumanly long lifespans on the line, Cliff/Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Kay/Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), Rita/Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Larry/Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Vic/Cyborg (Joivan Wade), and Laura/Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) have to decide what they’re willing to sacrifice to save the world. —Dylan Ford

Frankelda’s Book of Spooks (Max Original)

October 14

Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out, Season 5

October 15

Naked and Afraid, Season 9C

October 16

Wardens of the North

October 18

Good Bones, Season 8

October 19

Candy Cruz (Max Original)

Peter & the Wolf (2023) (Max Original)

Teenage Kiss: The Future Is Dead (Max Original)

October 20

Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 3

Cabin Chronicles: Renovation

Cuquin

First Time Fixer, Season 5

October 22

aka MR. CHOW (2023)

October 23

30 Coins, Season 2

The second season of this Spanish horror series amps up the terror in the remote town of Pedraza, Spain. Demonic powers have already driven almost all of Pedraza’s residents to madness, and the forces of evil aren’t done yet. With Elena (Megan Montaner) in a coma and Paco (Miguel Ángel Silvestre) wracked by grief, those who remain are faced with a new enemy: Paul Giamatti as a tech billionaire with designs on changing the world.

Justice League: Warworld (2023)

October 24

Restoration Road With Clint Harp, Season 4

Silent House (2012)

Supermarket Stakeout, Season 5

October 25

Bargain Mansions, Season 5

Strange Evidence, Season 7

The Murder Tapes, Season 6A

October 26

The Haunted Museum, Season 2

October 27

A Time to Kill, Season 4A

Diary of an Old Home, Season 3

Adult Swim Smalls, Season 5

October 28

Mecha Builders

October 29

The Gilded Age, Season 2

Titles Leaving Max in October:

October 3

Rx Early Detection: A Cancer Journey with Sandra Lee (2018)

October 5

Which Way Home (2009)

October 8

To Your Eternity, Season 1 (Subtitled)

October 11

The Bob’s Burgers Movie (2022)

October 14

Legendary Nights: The Tale of Gatti-Ward

October 16

Mr. Pickles

October 17

Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram (2018)

October 26

John Lewis: Good Trouble (2020)

October 31

13 Going on 30 (2004)

3 Godfathers (1948)

9 to 5 (1980)

A Discovery of Witches, Seasons 1-3 (AMC+)

Alpha Dog (2006)

Arthur (1981)

Beetlejuice (1988)

Belfast (2021)

Blame It on Rio (1984)

Blue Velvet (1986)

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Calvary (2014)

Cat People (1942)

City by the Sea (2002)

Clean and Sober (1998)

Cloudy with a Chance Of Meatballs (2009)

Come and Find Me (2016)

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

Dark Blue (2003)

Dark Winds, Season 1 (AMC+)

Dawson’s Creek

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Eight Legged Freaks (2002)

Equals (2016)

Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)

The Exorcist (1973)

Extortion (2017)

The Eye (2008)

Fear The Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7 (AMC+)

The Fly II (1989)

The Fly (1958)

Friday (1995)

From Hell (2001)

Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2 (AMC+)

Garfield (2004)

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)

The Getaway (1972)

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)

I am Wrath (2016)

In the House

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete (2013)

Interview With The Vampire (AMC+)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

It (2017)

It: Chapter Two (2019)

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)

Killing Eve, Seasons 1-4 (AMC+)

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)

Knock Knock (2015)

Leatherface (2017)

Legion (2010)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)

Line of Duty (2013)

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

The Long Riders (1980)

Marked for Death (1990)

Martin: The Reunion (2022)

The Meg (2018)

Mirrors (2008)

Morris from America (2016)

My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Neighbors (2014)

Never Goin’ Back (2018)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

No Way Out (1987)

Ocean’s Eight (2018)

The Omega Man (1971)

The Parent ‘Hood

A Prayer Before Dawn (2018)

Pump Up the Volume (1990)

Raging Bull (1980)

The Replacements (2000)

Ride With Norman Reedus, Seasons 1-5

Rock Dog (2017)

Slice (2018)

Sliding Doors (1998)

Sorority Row (2009)

This Is Elvis (1981)

THX 1138 (1971)

Time After Time (1979)

The Time Machine (1960)

Transcendence (2014)

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994)

Whiteboyz (1999)

Wild Wild West (1999)

Windtalkers (2002)

Wolf (2021)