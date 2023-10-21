Max Original Doom Patrol is in the final stretch of episodes — the last one drops November 9 — and the good news is that fans shouldn’t be left hanging at the end of it.

“I refer to it differently depending on what mood I’m in, but I consider these characters character who are there forever and new chapter can begin whenever we are called upon,” showrunner and executive producer Jeremy Carver tells TV Insider. “I like to refer to this as an end of a chapter. I think we had enough of a heads up coming into this season that we may be heading into the end of a chapter, so we absolutely wrote it that way so that there would be a satisfying chapter close here for these four seasons.”

That, of course, leads to the obvious question: What are the chances of getting to see that next chapter in some way? After all, these days, there are quite a few revivals (as TV shows or movies) of popular series. Carver points out just that.

“If you look out there in the world of TV today, things that are seemingly finished pop back up,” he says. “You just never know. All I can say from where I sit is that I’m extremely, extremely proud of the show we’ve produced, and I’m just thrilled to have gotten the chance to work with the folks I’ve gotten to work with. And I know everybody involved would not hesitate to jump back in because I think all involved had a wonderful time making the show.”

In these final episodes, the Doom Patrol meet old friends and foes as they race to defeat Immortus and get back their longevities. Battling between saving the world and each other, they are forced to face their deepest fears and decide if they are ready to let go of the past in order to take their future into their own hands… and away from the zombie butts.

Season 4 stars Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Michelle Gomez, Skye Roberts, Riley Shanahan, and Matthew Zuk.

