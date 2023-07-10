When Will the Final ‘Doom Patrol’ Episodes Be Released?

James Gunn has promised fans that the final episodes of Doom Patrol are still coming; it’s just not clear exactly when viewers will get to see them.

The DC series, which airs on Max (formerly HBO Max), is set to bow out after its fourth season, which has so far aired six of its 12 episodes. But as changes continue to happen at HBO following the Warner Bros. merger with Discovery, some fans are starting to worry if those final episodes will ever see the light of day.

Gunn, who was hired as co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios in 2022, took to the new social media platform Threads over the weekend to assure fans that Doom Patrol will be back for the second half of Season 4.

“People have asked me this a few times this morning,” Gunn wrote in response to a fan asking if Doom Patrol had been canceled. “I’m not sure what it refers to (I am neck deep in Superman & Creature Commandos, not focused on day to day TV scheduling) but I can’t imagine a world where completed episodes are not going to be released.”

Gunn returned hours later to provide more clarity, writing, “As I surmised, no, Doom Patrol episodes are absolutely NOT being shelved, even though the premiere date for the next shows hasn’t yet been announced to the public.”

Doom Patrol premiered in February 2019 and follows a ragtag group of superheroes who received their powers through tragic circumstances. It stars Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr, Brendan Fraser as Robotman aka Cliff Steele, Joivan Wade as Cyborg aka Victor Stone, Matt Bomer as Negative Man aka Larry Trainor, and Michelle Gomez as Madame Rouge aka Laura de Mille.

While we don’t know when exactly the final episodes will premiere, Wade has promised fans a “satisfactory” ending.

“I would like to say it’s a great finish,” the actor told CBR.com. “It’s satisfactory for the fans, which I felt was most important. It upsets me when shows don’t get the opportunity to close the chapter, to allow the fans to feel whole and healed and like they’ve actually been a part of something that they come full circle with.”

Doom Patrol, Season 4, Part 2, TBA, Max