What’s Coming & Going From HBO Max in September 2021

Fall programming is almost upon us – and that means several new original series and films coming to HBO Max in September, along with new seasons of fan favorites.

Highlights include Clint Eastwood starring in, producing, and directing the new film Cry Macho, which premieres both in theaters and on the streaming service, and James Wan’s horror flick Malignant. HBO Max will also debut the new limited series Scenes From A Marriage, Season 3 of Doom Patrol, Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City, and the docuseries Nuclear Family. Something magical is on the way, as the complete Harry Potter film series will be available to stream on the service.

Below, see the full list of titles that are coming and going from HBO Max in September.

Here’s what’s coming to HBO Max in September:

SEPTEMBER 1:

A Hijacking, 2013 (HBO)

The Animal, 2001 (HBO)

Army Of Darkness, 1993 (HBO)

The Benchwarmers, 2006 (HBO)

Bodas de Oro (aka The Anniversary), 2019 (HBO)

The Cell 2, 2009 (HBO)

Cloverfield, 2008 (HBO)

Dead Again, 1991 (HBO)

Deck the Halls, 2006 (HBO)

Detour, 2017 (HBO)

Drinking Buddies, 2013 (HBO)

Epic Movie, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Event Horizon, 1997 (HBO)

The Evil Dead, 1983 (HBO)

Evil Dead 2, 1987 (HBO)

Flawless, 2008 (HBO)

The Forgotten, 2004 (HBO)

Fun Size, 2012 (HBO)

The Gallows, 2015 (HBO)

The Good German, 2006 (HBO)

The Good Heart, 2010 (HBO)

The Goonies, 1985

Green Lantern, 2011

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

Impostor, 2002 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Inheritance, 2020 (HBO)

In the Heart of the Sea, 2015 (HBO)

Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo, 2019 (HBO)

King Kong, 2005 (Extended Version) HBO)

Lady in the Water, 2006 (HBO)

Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944

Mr. Nobody, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

My Golden Days, 2016 (HBO)

Nanny McPhee, 2006 (HBO)

Oblivion, 2013 (HBO)

On the Town, 1949

Ouija: Origin of Evil, 2016 (HBO)

Paulie, 1998 (HBO)

The Poet Of Havana, 2015 (HBO)

Prime, 2005 (HBO)

Prince Avalanche, 2013 (HBO)

Reik En Vivo Desde El Auditorio Nacional, 2015 (HBO)

Rent, 2005 (HBO)

Romeo Santos The King Stays King: Live At Madison Square Garden, 2012 (HBO)

Santana – Corazon: Live From Mexico, Live It To Believe It, 2014 (HBO)

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, 2012 (HBO)

Severance, 2007 (HBO)

Showdown In Little Tokyo, 1991 (HBO)

The Song Remains the Same, 1976

Taken 2, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Thalia Viva Tour En Vivo, 2014 (HBO)

That’s Entertainment!, 1974

That’s Entertainment! II, 1976

That’s Entertainment! III, 1994

Transformers, 2007 (HBO)

Undisputed, 2002 (HBO)

Vanilla Sky, 2001 (HBO)

View from the Top, 2003 (HBO)

What They Had, 2018 (HBO)

What Women Want, 2000 (HBO)

Yandel: Legacy – De Lider A Leyenda Tour, 2015 (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 2:

Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City, Max Original Special Premiere

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season Finale

SEPTEMBER 3:

Amaraica, 2020 (HBO)

At Last, 2020

Bittu, 2020

Coffee Shop Names, 2020

Liberty Kid, 2007

SEPTEMBER 4:

News of the World, 2020 (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 7:

Hard Knocks ’21: The Dallas Cowboys, Season Finale (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 8:

Nasciturus, 2021

SEPTEMBER 9:

Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Reunion Special

Mortal Kombat, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)

SEPTEMBER 10:

Elliott from Earth, Season 1

Malignant, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision)

SEPTEMBER 11:

Ben 10, Season 4C

NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Walker, Season 1

SEPTEMBER 12:

Scenes from a Marriage, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 13:

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic

I’m Sorry

Little Ellen, Max Original Series Premiere

SEPTEMBER 15:

A La Calle, 2020

The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, 1966

SEPTEMBER 16:

Tig n’ Seek, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

SEPTEMBER 17:

Apple & Onion, Season 2B

Cry Macho, Warner Bros. Film Premiere (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision)

El Cuartito, 2021 (HBO)

Superman & Lois, Season 1

SEPTEMBER 18:

The People v. The Klan

SEPTEMBER 20:

Hard, Season 3 Finale (HBO)

Total Dramarama

SEPTEMBER 21:

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 23:

Ahir Shah: Dots, Max Original Special Premiere

Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Finale

SEPTEMBER 25:

Promising Young Woman, 2020 (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 26:

Nuclear Family, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 27:

Huesped Americano (aka The American Guest), Series Premiere (HBO)

Little Sky, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)

Neh, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)

Unmothered, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 29:

Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men), Series Premiere (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 30:

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Ten-Year-Old Tom, Max Original Series Premiere

Those Who Wish Me Dead, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision)

The Way Down, Max Original Series Premiere

Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs, Max Original Series Premiere

Here’s what’s leaving HBO Max in September:

SEPTEMBER 5:

Lost Resort, 2020

The Suicide Squad, 2021

SEPTEMBER 12:

CHIPS, 2017 (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 19:

Ford V. Ferrari, 2019 (HBO)

Norm Of The North: King Sized Adventure, 2019

Reminiscence, 2021

SEPTEMBER 20:

Doctor Sleep, 2020 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 24:

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, 2017 (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 30:

Abandon, 2002 (HBO)

Abuela’s Luck, 2019 (HBO)

Addicted to Love, 1997

American History X, 1998

The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, 1974 (HBO)

Being Julia, 2004

The Butcher’s Wife, 1991 (HBO)

Cabaret , 1972

Camelot, 1967

City of Angels, 1998

The Craft, 1996

Dark Shadows, 2012 (HBO)

Deerskin, 2020 (HBO)

Demolition Man, 1993

The Devil’s Advocate, 1997

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002

Drumline, 2002 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

The Electric Horseman, 1979 (HBO)

Endings, Beginnings, 2019 (HBO)

Escape from New York, 1981

Eye for an Eye, 1996 (HBO)

Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)

Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, 2000 (HBO)

The Flintstones, 1994 (HBO)

Fracture, 2007

From Dusk Till Dawn, 1996

Full Beat, 2018 (HBO)

Ghosts of Mississippi, 1996

Gold Diggers of 1933, 1933

Gold Diggers of 1935, 1955

The Graduate, 1967

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale, 2009

Happy-Go-Lucky, 2008 (HBO)

Hardball, 2001 (HBO)

Haywire, 2012 (HBO)

Honeymoon in Vegas, 1992

House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)

House on Haunted Hill, 1999

In & Out, 1997 (HBO)

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, 1993 (HBO)

Jason X, 2002

Jerry Maguire, 1996

JFK, 1991

Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990

Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)

Klute, 1971

Labyrinth, 1986

Las Herederas (aka The Heiresses), 2019 (HBO)

Last Action Hero, 1993

Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, 1990 (HBO)

The Longest Yard, 1974 (HBO)

The Man With The Iron Fists, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Marie Antoinette, 2006

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, 1997

Midway, 2019 (HBO)

Million Dollar Mermaid , 1952

Miss Firecracker, 1989 (HBO)

Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015

Murder at 1600, 1997

Murder by Numbers, 2002

Must Love Dogs, 2005

My Bloody Valentine 3-D, 2009 (HBO)

My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006 (HBO)

Nights in Rodanthe, 2008

No Reservations, 2007

Not Another Teen Movie, 2001

Observe and Report, 2009

Ola de Crimenes (aka Crime Wave), 2018 (HBO)

Once Upon a Time in Mexico, 2003

One Day, 2001 (HBO)

Outbreak, 1995

Pleasantville, 1998

Point Break, 1991 (HBO)

The Polar Express, 2004

Practical Magic, 1998

Primal Fear, 1996 (HBO)

The Prince of Tides, 1991

Raw Deal, 1986 (HBO)

The Return, 2006 (HBO)

The Right Stuff, 1983

Rumor Has It…, 2005

Scary Movie, 2000

Scary Movie 2, 2001

Scary Movie 3, 2003

Scream, 1996

Scream 2, 1997

Scream 3, 2000

The Search for Santa Paws, 2010 (HBO)

Short Circuit, 1986

Single White Female, 1992

Slackers, 2002

Snakes on a Plane, 2006

Soldier, 1998

The Sweetest Thing, 2002

Tango & Cash, 1989

Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Tequila Sunrise, 1998

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003

The Time Machine, 1960

Tin Cup, 1996

Torch Song Trilogy, 1988

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012

The Upside of Anger, 2005

Victor/Victoria, 1982

The Warriors, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

The Watch, 2012 (HBO)

Willard, 1971 (HBO)

Wings, 2012