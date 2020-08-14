DC FanDome TV Panel Schedule: 'Lucifer,' 'Batwoman,' 'The Flash' & More

For 24 hours on Saturday, August 22, fans of anything DC are going to be in heaven.

Warner Bros. and DC Comics have put together DC FanDome, a free, immersive global event (virtual, of course), featuring your favorite stars across TV and film. From the new Batwoman to the newest Lucifer episodes to all things Arrowverse, you may have a hard time deciding which panels to watch. (Fortunately, there are encores. Check out the complete schedule—and create your own—here.)

Scroll down for all the TV-related panels of DC FanDome. (All times are ET.) You'll be able to watch panels on DCFanDome.com.

1 p.m.: DC Superhero Girls Season 2 Sneak Peek

A long-awaited character will be making their debut in season two of DC Super Hero Girls. Do you know who it is? You will soon!

1 p.m.: The Flash

Executive producer Eric Wallace joins cast members Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight to discuss all things Flash with Entertainment Weekly's Chancellor Agard. Team Flash will break down both parts of season six and look ahead at what is to come with an exclusive trailer for season seven. Fans will also get a look at the exclusive black-and-white noir episode "Kiss Kiss Breach Breach," available on the Season 6 Blu-ray and DVD.

1 p.m.: Teen Titans Go!

Don't miss a special cast table read of some of your favorite moments from the series with executive producer Peter Michail and voice cast members Tara Strong, Khary Payton, Greg Cipes and Scott Menville.

1:45 p.m.: Black Lightning

Join Black Lightning stars Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin "Krondon" Jones III, Jordan Calloway and James Remar with actor/filmmaker Robert Townsend moderating as they pay homage to the ’90s.

1:45 p.m.: Truth, Justice, and the DC Comics Way

Who would have thought the "injustices of the world" first read in comic books and then acted out in some of today’s most popular DC Super Hero films and television series would intersect with today's real-life civil, social and political unrest? Series stars David Harewood and Nicole Maines (Supergirl), Marvin "Krondon" Jones III (Black Lightning), Anna Diop (Titans) and executive producer/showrunner Eric Wallace (The Flash) discuss how the genesis of comic books has always been rooted in the search of truth and justice: it's the DC Comics way!

2:15 p.m.: Multiverse 101

Get schooled in this engaging refresher course on the creation of the Multiverse with DC Chief Creative Officer/Publisher Jim Lee, Warner Bros. Pictures President of DC-Based Film Production Walter Hamada, and Berlanti Productions founder/DCTV mega-producer Greg Berlanti.

2:30 p.m.: Pennyworth

Join series stars Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Paloma Faith, Emma Paetz, and executive producers Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon as they talk about this unique origin story of the famed butler behind Batman, Alfred Pennyworth. Join in for a fond look back at the show's exciting first season and the inspiration behind its stunning and edgy 1960s London setting, plus a few unexpected secrets about the new season ahead!

3 p.m.: DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Join the cast and producers of DC's Legends of Tomorrow for a Q&A and, of course, lots of laughs! Be sure to tune in to get the inside scoop on favorite moments from past seasons and what they have in store for season six. Series stars Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Matt Ryan, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Amy Louise Pemberton and Shayan Sobhian join executive producers Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu and Grainne Godfree for a panel moderated by Entertainment Weekly's Chancellor Agard.

3:45 p.m.: BAWSE Females of Color Within the DC Universe

What's a BAWSE? Find out here as some of the hottest actresses across DC television and film sit down with celebrity DJ D-Nice and Grammy-winning singer/actress Estelle to discuss how they use their confidence and vulnerability to navigate their careers in Hollywood. Panelists include Meagan Good (SHAZAM!), Javicia Leslie (Batwoman), Candice Patton (The Flash), Tala Ashe (DC's Legends of Tomorrow), Nafessa Williams and Chantal Thuy (Black Lightning), and Anna Diop and Damaris Lewis (Titans).

4:15 p.m.: Doom Patrol

Join the "world's strangest heroes" — the Doom Patrol — for a deep-dive discussion into the beloved and bizarre series. Panel will feature executive producers Jeremy Carver and Chris Dingess, co-executive producer Tamara Becher-Wilkinson, and series stars Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Timothy Dalton, Karen Obilom, Abigail Shapiro, Riley Shanahan and Matthew Zuk.

5:35 p.m.: Superman & Lois

Join DC Chief Creative Officer/Publisher Jim Lee in a conversation with executive producer/showrunner Todd Helbing and series stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as they discuss the history of Superman from the comics to the screen, what fans can expect from the upcoming series, and the significance of the characters in the world of today.

8 p.m.: Lucifer

Lucifer is back from Hell, and the series is bringing a never-before-seen blooper reel from season four along with an exclusive clip of "Another One Bites the Dust" from the upcoming musical episode. Director Sherwin Shilati and Lucifer executive producers/showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich discuss what it took to put together such a massive musical episode — and how they have been able to keep it under wraps for so long.

8:30 p.m.: Titans

Join executive producer Greg Walker and series stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters, Joshua Orpin, Damaris Lewis, with Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly for a preview of the new season as well as a discussion on the "Top Titans Moments" of the first two seasons.

9 p.m.: Young Justice

Join executive producers Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti plus voice cast members Jason Spisak, Khary Payton, Stephanie Lemelin, Nolan North, Denise Boutte, Danica McKellar and Crispin Freeman for a special audio play performance of a brand-new Young Justice episode. After the table read, stick around for a Q&A session previewing the new season.

9:45 p.m.: DC's Stargirl

DC's Stargirl creator/executive producer Geoff Johns joins cast members Brec Bassinger, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington and Cameron Gellman for a panel full of fun and inside scoop. Join the new Justice Society of America as they dive into that epic showdown and learn a little more about each other through some special lenses.

10:30 p.m.: Batwoman

Join executive producers Caroline Dries and Sarah Schechter plus cast members Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson and Nicole Kang for the exclusive first discussion with the highly anticipated new Batwoman Javicia Leslie as she prepares to step into the iconic role. The cast will break down season one and give a sneak peek at season two, featuring new arrival Ryan Wilder, aka Batwoman.