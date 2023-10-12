‘Doom Patrol’ Boss Teases ‘Wild’ & ‘Uncertain’ Obstacles With Latest Threat Free

April Bowlby, Michelle Gomez, Matt Bomer, Joivan Wade, Diane Guerrero, Brendan Fraser, Abi Monterey, and Madeline Zima — 'Doom Patrol'
Spoiler Alert
Zac Popik / Max

Doom Patrol

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Doom Patrol Season 4 Episodes 7, “Orqwith Patrol” and 8, “Fame Patrol.”]

Doom Patrol is finally back with its last episodes, the first two of which (out now) see the titular group escape from Orqwith but then having to deal with the problem that is Immortus (Charity Cervantes’ Isabel Feathers!) being free.

And while the world was interested in hearing about where Isabel has been — which she carefully shared on a talk show after rewinding time when she got a bit too Immortus-y — the spotlight was firmly on the Doom Patrol by the end of the eighth episode, with a parade celebrating them. Needless to say, Immortus was not happy and let out a cosmic blast.

“I think the emergence of Immortus creates a whole new set of wild and uncertain (and absurdly delightful) obstacles,” executive producer and showrunner Jeremy Carver tells TV Insider. “But it also creates a deeper thinking amongst our team, as they begin to really consider what it is to be a team at all, constantly saving the world when there is that one elusive thing still out there — saving themselves.”

Zac Popik / Max

The Doom Patrol has started to think about the future this season, though Cliff (Brendan Fraser) and Larry’s (Matt Bomer) are up in the air. Rita’s (April Bowlby) positively experienced fame. Vic (Joivan Wade) is going to have to figure out if being Cyborg, in some way, is part of his future. And Jane (Diane Guerrero) is worried that she can’t find her way back into The Underground right now.

When it comes to the Doom Patrol’s individual journeys, “most importantly, as we head into these last six episodes, to paraphrase an Elvis Costello song, ‘our aim is to be true,'” Carver says. While he’s hesitant to share more about what’s to come, he does want fans to “take confidence in knowing we created all the runway we needed to bring these journeys to the destinations we felt most true.”

While Immortus did rewind time every time she slipped, Rouge (Michelle Gomez) was the one to see through that. Why? “Takes one to know one?” the showrunner suggests. “Who else but Madame Rouge would know how an almighty god with outsized but slightly confused ambitions might act?”

And while Carver doesn’t want to ruin what’s to come with Jane maybe starting to bond with Casey (Madeline Zima) — or at least being open to the idea — or Larry and Rama (Sendhil Ramamurthy), he does point out, “The question is: Is Larry ready to love again? Can he be loved?”

However it ends, we know one thing: These last episodes are going to be fun.

