'Doom Patrol' Renewed for Season 3 on HBO Max

HBO Max has exclusively ordered a third season of the critically acclaimed Max Original series Doom Patrol.

The next chapter of the DC series will see the return of the most unique and unusual group of Super Heroes from the universe — Cliff Steele, a.k.a. Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor a.k.a. Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Jane a.k.a. Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), Rita Farr a.k.a. Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby) and Victor Stone a.k.a. Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — as they attempted to save the world. Season 2 arrived on HBO Max earlier this year from DC Universe, unveiling nine fresh episodes over the course of the summer.

"On behalf of the wonderful cast, writers and crew, we are thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to return to Doom Manor," said Doom Patrol executive producer Jeremy Carver. "And we are especially thankful for our partners at Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, DC UNIVERSE and, of course, HBO Max."

"Doom Patrol came to HBO Max with an already deep and passionate fan base and has risen to the top as one of the most watched Max Originals on the platform," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. "The series sits well in our portfolio and we are glad to greenlight a third season to continue this distinctive style of storytelling that resonates so well with critics and fans alike."

Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Doom Patrol is executive produced by Jeremy Carver, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess and Geoff Johns. Stay tuned for more details as Doom Patrol's third season is expected to arrive in 2021.

