Whet Your Appetite! How to Sample ‘Flight Attendant’ & More HBO Max Originals
Not sure which show to pick for your year-end binge? Each day through Friday, at 10/9c, HBO2 will air the first two episodes of a series you can continue watching on HBO Max. Here’s the menu.
The Flight Attendant (December 27)
Catch the first two hours of this Emmy-nominated dark comedy starring Kaley Cuoco (above) as a stewardess whose party girl life hits major turbulence after she wakes up next to a dead body (Michiel Huisman).
Love Life (December 28)
The ups and downs of a single woman’s (Anna Kendrick) search for “the one” are chronicled, hilariously, in Season 1 of this anthology series set in New York City. For those who really commit: A second round, starring The Good Place’s William Jackson Harper, is also streaming.
Doom Patrol (December 29)
Matt Bomer, Brendan Fraser and Diane Guerrero head a stellar ensemble in this boldly weird take on the DC Comics superteam: misfit, misanthropic heroes powered by their own traumas, loss, anxieties and foul mouths.
Hacks (December 30)
Emmy winner Jean Smart shines as an aging Las Vegas comic who reluctantly teams with a sardonic young L.A. comedy writer (Hannah Einbinder) to save both their careers. Underneath the sharp verbal jabs is a must- watch comedy with heart.
Raised by Wolves (December 31)
Two androids (Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim) rearing human children on an inhospitable planet face a hostile religious cult that fled Earth after a devastating war. Executive producer Ridley Scott directs the first two episodes of this fresh and imaginative dystopian vision.