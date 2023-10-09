Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of October 9-15.

The doctor is in again. Kelsey Grammer returns in the Frasier revival (October 12 on Paramount+), this time back in Boston and working on his relationship with his son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), so of course that tops our list this week. Also streaming is Mike Flanagan‘s latest for Netflix, The Fall of the House of Usher (October 12), about the secrets that come to light once the heirs to the Usher dynasty begin dying. And over on Max on the same day is the return of Doom Patrol, with its final episodes seeing the titular group trying to defeat Immortus and get back their longevities.

Brie Larson goes from working in a lab to hosting a cooking show and sets out to teach much more than recipes on Apple TV+‘s Lessons in Chemistry (October 13). Plus, Moonlighting, starring Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd as a detective and an out-of-work model who become partners in the business she owns, finally comes to streaming (October 10 on Hulu).

And with the writers’ strike over, Saturday Night Live returns (October 14 on NBC), with Pete Davidson the premiere host and Ice Spice the musical guest.

Returning to our list from last week are Dancing With the Stars (was #12) and The Golden Bachelor (was #13).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings? Click here to find out, then sound off in the comments with your buzziest shows of the week.