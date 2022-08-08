Which HBO Max Shows Could Be Canceled? Which Are Likely Safe?

Meredith Jacobs
The Warner Bros. Discovery merger has led to a number of surprising moves, like the nearly-completed film Batgirl being scrapped and the last-minute cancellation of Chad on the day Season 2 was set to premiere on TBS. And now we can’t help but wonder about how some beloved HBO Max originals could be affected.

In recent months, a number of originals have been canceled, such as Raised by Wolves, Made for Love, Close Enough, Gordita Chronicles, and Little Ellen (with its third season completed). “Live-action kids and family programming will not be part of our programming focus in the immediate future,” an HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement (via Deadline) regarding Gordita Chronicles‘ cancellation.

But what does it mean for fan faves like Our Flag Means Death, And Just Like That…, and Julia? Scroll down as we take a look at the shows that have been renewed (though that decision could be reversed) and the ones with fates still up in the air and speculate about which ones are and aren’t safe.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis in And Just Like That
Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

And Just Like That...

Status: Renewed for Season 2

Is it safe? Likely yes (Sex and the City was highlighted under its Iconic Series and Characters on the Warner Bros. Discovery earnings call)

Joivan Wade, Matt Bomer, April Bowlby, Dianne Guerrero in Doom Patrol
Bob Mahoney/HBO Max

Doom Patrol

Status: Renewed for Season 4

Is it safe? Likely yes (Warner Bros. Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav has a 10-year plan for DC)

FBOY Island Season 2 Cast
Hassen Salum/HBO Max

FBOY Island

Status: No decision about Season 3

Is it safe? Could be canceled (TBS did cancel The Big D weeks before its premiere, so reality dating shows may be on the chopping block)

Kaley Cuoco in The Flight Attendant
Lara Solanki/HBO Max

The Flight Attendant

Status: No decision about Season 3

Is it safe? Could be canceled (likely depending on when it would happen with Kaley Cuoco’s new series, who’d be involved, and story)

Whitney Peak in Gossip Girl
Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

Gossip Girl

Status: Renewed for Season 2

Is it safe? Likely yes

Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder in Hacks
Karen Ballard/HBO Max

Hacks

Status: Renewed for Season 3

Is it safe? Likely yes (due to its critical acclaim and award nominations)

Harley Quinn Season 3
Courtesy of HBO Max

Harley Quinn

Status: No decision about Season 4

Is it safe? Likely yes (Warner Bros. Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav has a 10-year plan for DC)

Sarah Lancashire in Julia
Seacia Pavao/HBO Max

Julia

Status: Renewed for Season 2

Is it safe? Likely yes

Jake Johnson, Ophelia Lovibond in Minx
Katrina Marcinowski / HBO Max

Minx

Status: Renewed for Season 2

Is it safe? Likely yes

Heléne Yorke, Drew Tarver in The Other Two
Greg Endries /HBO Max

The Other Two

Status: Renewed for Season 3

Is it safe? Likely yes

Rhys Darby, Taika Waititi in Our Flag Means Death
Aaron Epstein/HBO Max

Our Flag Means Death

Status: Renewed for Season 2

Is it safe? Likely yes

John Cena in Peacemaker
Katie Yu/HBO Max

Peacemaker

Status: Renewed for Season 2

Is it safe? Likely yes (Warner Bros. Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav has a 10-year plan for DC and James Gunn thinks it is)

Bailee Madison, Malia Pyles, Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco, Zaria of Pretty Little Liars Original Sin
Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Status: No decision about Season 2

Is it safe? Could be canceled

Aida Osman, KaMillion in Rap Sh!t
Alicia Vera/HBO Max

Rap Sh!t

Status: No decision about Season 2

Is it safe? Could be canceled

Alyah Chanelle Scott, Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur of The Sex Lives of College Girls
Courtesy of HBO Max

The Sex Lives of College Girls

Status: Renewed for Season 2

Is it safe? Likely yes

Anna Diop, Ryan Potter, Brenton Thwaites, Joshua Orpin, Damaris Lewis in Titans
Ben Mark Holzberg / HBO Max

Titans

Status: Renewed for Season 4

Is it safe? Likely yes (Warner Bros. Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav has a 10-year plan for DC)

Ken Watanabe in Tokyo Vice
James Lisle/HBO Max

Tokyo Vice

Status: Renewed for Season 2

Is it safe? Likely yes

Warrior
Cinemax

Warrior

Status: Renewed for Season 3

Is it safe? Likely yes

