Which HBO Max Shows Could Be Canceled? Which Are Likely Safe?

The Warner Bros. Discovery merger has led to a number of surprising moves, like the nearly-completed film Batgirl being scrapped and the last-minute cancellation of Chad on the day Season 2 was set to premiere on TBS. And now we can’t help but wonder about how some beloved HBO Max originals could be affected.

In recent months, a number of originals have been canceled, such as Raised by Wolves, Made for Love, Close Enough, Gordita Chronicles, and Little Ellen (with its third season completed). “Live-action kids and family programming will not be part of our programming focus in the immediate future,” an HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement (via Deadline) regarding Gordita Chronicles‘ cancellation.

But what does it mean for fan faves like Our Flag Means Death, And Just Like That…, and Julia? Scroll down as we take a look at the shows that have been renewed (though that decision could be reversed) and the ones with fates still up in the air and speculate about which ones are and aren’t safe.