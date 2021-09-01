‘Doom Patrol’ Season 3 Trailer: Michelle Gomez’s Madame Rouge Makes Quite the Entrance (VIDEO)

Michelle Gomez makes quite the entrance as the Doom Patrol meets Madame Rouge in the Season 3 trailer.

Who is she? That’s “a good question,” she says to the group of superheroes. “I seem to have traveled here by a time travel capsule. … I came here because something very big is set to occur, and it needs to be stopped.” And this is going to be “everyone’s problem!”

Watch the trailer below for a peek at some of the craziness coming to Doom Patrol this season. (It moved over to HBO Max from DC Universe.)

Doom Patrol Season 3 premieres on Thursday, September 23, with the first three episodes. The rest of the season will be released weekly on Thursdays through November 11. The series reimagines one of DC’s most beloved groups of superheroes: “Robotman” aka Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), “Negative Man” aka Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), “Elasti-Woman” aka Rita Farr (April Bowlby), and “Crazy Jane” (Diane Guerrero), all led by modern-day mad scientist Niles Caulder aka “The Chief” (Timothy Dalton). Each member has been left scarred and disfigured — and with superhuman abilities — as a result of a horrible accident.

Season 3 begins with “the culmination of Dorothy’s (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker that leads to a devastating loss,” according to the logline. “The Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission, if only she could remember it.”

Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serving as executive producers. It’s based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani.

Doom Patrol, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, September 23, HBO Max