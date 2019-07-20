'Doom Patrol' Returning for Season 2 on DC Universe and HBO Max

Doom Patrol executive producer Jeremy Carver and series star Diane Guerrero (Crazy Jane) were on hand at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday to deliver some exciting news: the critically acclaimed series has been renewed for a second season — and that's not all!

The eccentric anti-hero adventures will continue in 2020, with all-new original episodes set to debut simultaneously on both digital service DC Universe and HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s forthcoming streaming service, which has championed the series.

A poster was also unveiled as part of DC Universe's lineup.

In addition, upon the launch of HBO Max in Spring 2020, all 15 episodes of Doom Patrol's first season will be available for streaming. Just in time for you to catch up for the new season!

Doom Patrol, New Episodes 2020, DC Universe and HBO Max