‘Doom Patrol’ Season 3 Premiere Date on HBO Max Set — Watch a Teaser (VIDEO)

“What does it all mean?” That’s one of the questions asked in the Doom Patrol Season 3 teaser, and you’ll be asking the same question after you watch.

New episodes of the DC series premiere on HBO Max — its first season dropped on DC Universe, then the second on both streaming services — on Thursday, September 23, with the first three. The rest of the season will roll out weekly on Thursdays, through November 11.

So travel through the looking glass with your favorite group of superheroes in the tease below — and see if you can figure out what it all means. There’s life, death (“we appear to be dead”), piffle paffle, and so much more:

Doom Patrol follows Robotman/Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man/Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), Elasti-Woman/Rita Farr (April Bowlby), Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Cyborg/Victor Stone (Joivan Wade), led by modern-day mad scientist Niles Caulder/The Chief (Timothy Dalton). Each received their superhuman abilities through horrible accidents that also left them scarred and disfigured. The Doom Patrol — part support group, part superhero team — is a group of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them.

Season 3 begins with “the culmination of Dorothy’s (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker that leads to a devastating loss,” according to the logline. “The Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission, if only she could remember it.”

The series, based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani, is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serve as executive producers.

Doom Patrol, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, September 23, HBO Max