DC Universe Spins Into Comic-Con 2018: A Full List of Their Interactive Experiences (VIDEO)

Want something to really marvel at during Comic-Con 2018 next week? DC Comics is taking over San Diego with half-dozen interactive experiences to bring fans their first taste of the about-to-launch DC Universe digital platform. As the kids would say, it's gonna be lit!

For four days only — Thursday, July 19 to Sunday, July 22 — there will be a massive installation at the Hilton San Diego Gaslamp (401 K Street, right across the street from the convention center) that has been designed to welcome visitors into various spaces, bringing iconic characters and stories to life. For access, all you have to do is register at DCUniverseExperience.com in advance. And then clear your schedule, because the DC Universe is expansive!

Within the immersive attractions, fans can...