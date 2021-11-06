The weather is getting colder and we’re getting cozy as we watch our forever favorites resurface on television. A week full of throwbacks brought us remakes and memories that keep our hearts warm and our moods happy as winter approaches.

Our favorite team of hilarious teenage mystery solvers graced our screens in the Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now! reunion special. ’80s sitcom Head of the Class got a fresh new look in the newly released HBO Max reboot. And to round out our week of vintage feels, Season 9 of The Goldbergs brought an accurate depiction of the ’80s, as always.

Along with these iconic throwbacks, our weekly favorites (such as The Voice and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon) grace our Best Lines list, as well as a pivotal episode of The Morning Show. Read on for our standout lines of the week!