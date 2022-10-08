Doom Patrol is back. The beloved HBO Max comedy announced its Season 4 release and shared the first clips from the new episodes during New York Comic-Con 2022 on October 9. And with a logline like “hold on to your butts,” it’s bound to be a wild ride.

Doom Patrol Season 4 premieres December 8 with two episodes, HBO Max announced. Doom Patrol reimagines one of DC’s most beloved groups of superheroes: “Robotman” aka Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), “Negative Man” aka Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), “Elasti-Woman” aka Rita Farr (April Bowlby), “Crazy Jane” (Diane Guerrero), “Cyborg” aka Victor Stone (Joivan Wade), joined by former super villain “Madame Rouge” aka Laura de Mille (Michelle Gomez).

“Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured,” the Season 4 description teases. “Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Season Four opens with the team unexpectedly traveling to the future to find an unwelcome surprise. Faced with their imminent demise, the Doom Patrol must decide once and for all which is more important: their own happiness or the fate of the world?”

Quite the conundrum, indeed. The heroes battle foes and crack each other up in the Doom Patrol Season 4 teaser, above. Check it out to get a glimpse into the high-stakes shenanigans awaiting viewers this December.

Season 4 stars Fraser, Bomer, Guerrero, Bowlby, Wade, Gomez, Skye Roberts, Riley Shanahan, and Matthew Zuk. It’s produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Jeremy Carver serves as showrunner with Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani.

Two episodes drop December 8, followed by one episode weekly through January 5. An additional six new episodes from Season 4 will be released in 2023.

Doom Patrol, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, December 8, HBO Max