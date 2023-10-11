‘Doom Patrol’ Sneak Peek: Fun Surprise Frees Cliff, Jane & Vic (VIDEO)

Doom Patrol

Doom Patrol is finally back with the second half of its fourth and final season on Max on October 12, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

“Look, we’re all stuck in here now. Maybe instead of picking at each other, we should try to be more solution-oriented, you know, find a way to get out of here,” Deric (Elijah Rashad Reed) suggests to Cliff (Brendan Fraser), Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Vic (Joivan Wade) as they’re trapped in a cell, guarded by Scissormen, in the pocket dimension Orqwith. “Who’s got ideas?”

Jane, of course, reacts as you’d expect: “You’re telling us how to do superhero s**t, you f**king boy scout?” As Cliff puts it, “Don’t f**k with our process.” (“Welcome to my world,” Vic tells his friend.)

But Deric has an idea to get them out of their cell and begins drawing, to the others’ surprise, a rock. After all, “rock beats scissors,” he points out. Watch the full clip above to see how well that works and their plan once they’re free.

Doom Patrol returns on Thursday, October 12 with two episodes, with the rest of the final season dropping weekly through November 9. In these remaining six episodes, the Doom Patrol meet old friends and foes as they race to defeat Immortus and get back their longevities. Battling between saving the world and each other, the Doom Patrol are forced to face their deepest fears and decide if they are ready to let go of the past in order to take their future into their own hands… and away from the zombie butts.

Season 4 also stars Matt Bomer, April Bowlby, Michelle Gomez, Skye Roberts, Riley Shanahan, and Matthew Zuk.

Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with showrunner Jeremy Carver, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani.

Doom Patrol, Season 4 Return, Thursday, October 12 (two episodes), Max

