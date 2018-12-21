'Doom Patrol' Reveals First Teaser Trailer, Drop Date & Character Art (VIDEO)

At-ten-shun!

Doom Patrol, DC Universe’s second live-action series, is falling in with a teaser trailer, premiere date and first-look art of each character, just in time for the holidays.

Introduced in the fourth episode of Titans, this band of misfit heroes features Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor/Negative Man, Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele/Robotman, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone/Cyborg and Timothy Dalton as Dr. Niles Caulder/The Chief.

Their first 13-episode adventure as a team battling baddie Mr. Nobody (voiced by Alan Tudyk) will be written and executive produced by Supernatural's Jeremy Carver alongside Greg Berlanti.

And as you can tell from this teaser clip, it seems the show will also have a lot more humor than the grim, but so wildly addictive Titans. Check it out...

Speaking of Titans, the Season 1 finale airs tonight (it's bonkers!) and the entire season will be available to binge after that. Additionally, members of the cast are set to join DC Daily on Monday's Christmas Eve episode for a chat about what just went down and what's coming in Season 2.

Doom Patrol, Series Premiere, Friday, February 15, DC Universe