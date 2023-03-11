Oscars season isn’t the only thing coming back to shake things up. Brendan Fraser is falling right back into his prime, and his return has been met with love, admiration, and many, many nominations.

The actor has made a resurgence with his role as Charlie in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, with multiple nominations and wins already ahead of his bid for Best Actor in a Leading Role from the 95th Academy Awards. He is up against other big names for one of the most prestigious awards of the season: Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Paul Mescal (Aftersun), and Bill Nighy (Living).

Fraser most recently won Male Actor in a Leading Role at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 26. Filled with tears and trying to contain his bewilderment during his acceptance speech, Fraser said, “I never would’ve believed that I would’ve been offered the role of my life in this character, Charlie, in The Whale. He’s someone who is on a raft of regrets, but he’s in a sea of hope. I’ve been at that sea and I’ve rode that wave lately.”

He fell off for a few years after the mid 2010s because of personal issues and an alleged 2003 sexual assault committed against him by Phillip Berk, the then-president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Fraser refused to attend the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, even though he was nominated for Best Actor for his performance in The Whale. To GQ, the same publication to which he publicly revealed his sexual assault, he said, “I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. No, I will not participate.”

Fraser is also set to star in Killers of the Flower Moon alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone. The Martin Scorsese directed crime drama, which was initially set to release in May 2023, follows the mysterious murders of oil-wealthy members in the 1920s.

Below, we take a look at his best performances, from oldest to most recent.

2023 Oscars, Sunday, March 12, 8/7c, ABC