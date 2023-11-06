TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (November 6-12): ‘The Curse,’ ‘For All Mankind’ & More

Meredith Jacobs
'The Curse,' 'For All Mankind,' and 'The Buccaneers'
Showtime; Apple TV+ (2)

Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of November 6-12.

Topping our list is Showtime’s genre-bending The Curse (November 12, streaming November 10), starring Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder, and Benny Safdie. It explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their home-improvement TV show. Over on MGM+, Lena Headey and Stephan James star in Beacon 23 (November 12) as two people trapped inside a beacon that serves as a lighthouse for intergalactic travelers.

For its fourth season, For All Mankind (November 10 on Apple TV+) sees that Happy Valley has rapidly expanded its footprint on Mars by turning former foes into partners. Also on Apple TV+, The Buccaneers premieres (November 8), following young American women who explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s.

There are also a few finales this week. Doom Patrol (November 9 on Max) ends after four seasons. The Morning Show (November 8 on Apple TV+) wraps up its third season (and has already been renewed for a fourth). And Loki ends its second (November 9 on Disney+), with its future uncertain.

Returning to our list from last week are Dancing With the Stars (was #15) and The Golden Bachelor (was #16).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings? Click here to find out, then sound off in the comments with your buzziest shows of the week.

