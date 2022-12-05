TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (December 5-11): ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Harry & Meghan’ & More

Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of December 5-11.

It’s already the end of The White Lotus Season 2 (December 11 on HBO was #7 last week), and we need to know who dies! That mystery easily tops our list this week. And while one HBO series ends a season, another begins it’s last. His Dark Materials returns for its third season (December 5), and it’s going to be “massive” and “really personal,” according to series star James McAvoy, who promises “a very emotional ending” to the fantasy drama adaptation.

Over on streaming, Netflix’s Harry & Meghan (first three episodes on December 8) will feature The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sharing the other side of their high-profile love story, from their courtship to what led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution. And if you’re looking for something very different, Doom Patrol returns for its fourth season (December 8 on HBO Max), and it begins with the team unexpectedly traveling to the future to find an unwelcome surprise and Faced with their imminent demise.

And it’s going to be a tough week for fans of Dick Wolf’s NBC dramas. Law & Order: SVU (December 8) is saying goodbye to Kelli Giddish’s Detective Amanda Rollins, but at least there’s the tease of a “Rollisi” wedding! And on Chicago Med (December 7), Brian Tee is leaving, but Ethan, too, is getting married to April (Yaya DaCosta).

Also returning to our list from last week is Criminal Minds: Evolution (steady at #13).

Also returning to our list from last week is Criminal Minds: Evolution (steady at #13).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week?