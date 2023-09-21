‘Doom Patrol’: Final Episodes Finally Get Premiere Date — Watch Trailer (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
“Is this really the end?” is asked in the Doom Patrol trailer for the final six episodes, and yes, it is. But at least we finally have a premiere date for the rest of the fourth and final season.

The Max Original returns on Thursday, October 12, with two new episodes. Episodes will then drop weekly through November 9. (The last new episodes became available on the streaming service on January 5.)

The first order of business in the trailer, which you can watch above, is getting everyone to accept that they’re a superhero team known as the Doom Patrol — and that’s much easier said than done.

Max

“We have each other, and when we come together as one, we can do anything,” Jane (Diane Guerrero) says. “Jane’s giving the pep talk? That’s where we are?” Cliff (Brendan Fraser) asks.

When Season 4 picks back up, “the Doom Patrol meet old friends and foes as they race to defeat Immortus and get back their longevities,” Max teases. “Battling between saving the world and each other, the Doom Patrol are forced to face their deepest fears and decide if they are ready to let go of the past in order to take their future into their own hands… and away from the zombie butts.”

Season 4 also stars Matt Bomer, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Michelle Gomez, Skye Roberts, Riley Shanahan, and Matthew Zuk.

Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Showrunner Jeremy Carver, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serve as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani.

Doom Patrol was canceled in January, after that midseason finale dropped. In July, co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios James Gunn assured fans that the final episodes would be released.

Doom Patrol, Season 4B Premiere (two episodes), Thursday, October 12, Max

