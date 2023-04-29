As we round out April and the showers bring May’s flowers, we cannot help but admire our growing garden of great TV.

NBC was in the celebratory mood with its special, Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love. Stars and friends paid tribute to the television star, host, comedian, and icon that is Carol Burnett on her 90th birthday.

On April 27, The Late Late Show with James Corden aired its last broadcast with the host himself. Special guest stars included Harry Styles, Adele, Will Ferrell, President Joe Biden, and Tom Cruise, who abandoned the espionage gear of Mission: Impossible for dancing with puppets in the musical The Lion King. Corden ambushed Cruise with what turned out to be the action star’s first theatrical run, but we think he stunned in his performance as Pumbaa in “Hakuna Matata” and may have caused us to shed a tear at his and Corden’s duet to “Can You Feel The Love Tonight.” It might have been the end of an era for James Corden, but it could be the start of something new for Cruise. Top Gun: A New Musical, possibly?

TV kept the laughs coming this week with a hilarious lack of whistles on Apple TV+‘s Ted Lasso, a meddlesome teen ghost from the ’80s awakened on CBS‘ Ghosts, and a big reveal on Freevee‘s Jury Duty.

And there’s more where that came from. Keep scrolling to read more of our favorite lines of the week!