10 Potential ‘Ted Lasso’ Spinoffs Teased in Season 3 Finale

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ted Lasso Season 3, Episode 12 “So Long, Farewell.”]

Ted Lasso‘s third season has come to an end, and it certainly felt like the final chapter for Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and his journey, but is it the end of the line for his cohorts?

The final moments of the finale episode, “So Long, Farewell,” hinted at several paths their stories could lead in the future, and we’re rounding up all of the spinoff possibilities teased in those last minutes. After all in Ted’s own words to Trent Crimm (James Lance) about the writer’s book, “I’d change the title. It’s not about me. It never was.”

Scroll down for the stories we could imagine being followed in various spinoffs and sequels and let us know your thoughts on the future of Ted Lasso’s characters in the comments section, below.

Ted Lasso, Seasons 1-3, Streaming now, Apple TV+