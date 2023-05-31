10 Potential ‘Ted Lasso’ Spinoffs Teased in Season 3 Finale

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
'Ted Lasso' Spinoff Ideas for Juno Temple's Keeley, Toheeb Jimoh's Sam, and the AFC Richmond team featuring Brendan Hunt, Brett Goldstein, and Nick Mohammed
Spoiler Alert
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ted Lasso Season 3, Episode 12 “So Long, Farewell.”]

Ted Lasso‘s third season has come to an end, and it certainly felt like the final chapter for Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and his journey, but is it the end of the line for his cohorts?

The final moments of the finale episode, “So Long, Farewell,” hinted at several paths their stories could lead in the future, and we’re rounding up all of the spinoff possibilities teased in those last minutes. After all in Ted’s own words to Trent Crimm (James Lance) about the writer’s book, “I’d change the title. It’s not about me. It never was.”

Scroll down for the stories we could imagine being followed in various spinoffs and sequels and let us know your thoughts on the future of Ted Lasso’s characters in the comments section, below.

Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham from 'Ted Lasso'
Apple TV+

An AFC Richmond Women's Team

Keeley (Juno Temple) seemingly pitched the idea of an AFC Richmond Women’s Team to an excited Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), and we can’t deny the potential for such a spinoff. Bringing in a new team of players, with Rebecca and Keeley uniting to promote it, the concept sounds like a great opportunity to highlight even more female friendships in this universe.

Sarah Niles for 'Ted Lasso'
Apple TV+

Dr. Sharon's Sessions

It would seem that Dr. Sharon Fieldstone (Sarah Niles) is taking up permanent residence at the club as AFC Richmond’s Head of Mental Health & Emotional Well-Being. There’s certainly potential for a spinoff revolving around her sessions with the team and its managers, such as Roy (Brett Goldstein) who took a seat in her office during the final moments of the season.

Toheeb Jimoh and stars from 'Ted Lasso'
Apple TV+

Sam's Nigeria Football Federation Story

It seems that Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) went home to Nigeria as the valuable footballer found a place on the Nigerian Football Federation. Considering his restaurant and ties to London, we’re sure he could also make trips back to hang out with his pals and check in on the business in a tie-back to the original show.

Phil Dunster in 'Ted Lasso'
Apple TV+

A Jamie Tartt Father-Son Drama

After introducing conflict between Jamie (Phil Dunster) and his father in past seasons, a reveal in the final moments teased his dad’s road to recovery from addiction struggles. Ultimately, it lays the groundwork for a possible drama spinoff surrounding their relationship and hopeful reconciliation.

Hannah Waddingham in 'Ted Lasso'
Apple TV+

A Rebecca Romance

While we see Rebecca reunite with her Amsterdam fling at the airport and later they’re together at group gatherings, it would be fun to see her romance unfold with the pilot and see her take on a motherly role to his daughter. Maybe there’s room for her to accept her mother’s psychic’s prediction as well?

'Ted Lasso' Season 3 finale
Apple TV+

Shareholders Shorts

Maybe a full spinoff isn’t in the cards, but a short-form sequel series about AFC Richmond’s newest shareholders could be fun. Set at Mae’s (Annette Badland) pub, the series would lend itself as a platform to allow for some fun cameos and the latest buzz on the beloved team.

Brendan Hunt, Brett Goldstein, and Nick Mohammed in 'Ted Lasso'
Apple TV+

AFC Richmond Redux

Sure, Ted may be gone, but Roy, Beard (Brendan Hunt), and Nate (Nick Mohammed) are still on board. The show could pick up under a different name and carry on with the momentum fans have come to expect.

Juno Temple in 'Ted Lasso'
Apple TV+

A Keeley Workplace Comedy

With Keeley’s PR firm revived, a workplace comedy focusing on her accounts could make for some exciting one-off storylines and make room for fun cameos from fan-favorite characters.

Brendan Hunt and Phoebe Walsh in 'Ted Lasso'
Apple TV+

Beard's Weird Life

We saw Beard get married in the show’s final moments, and Jane (Phoebe Walsh) appears to be pregnant. The pair certainly get up to some strange shenanigans, but we’ve never spent any extended amount of time with them solo. Could a spinoff focused on the couple be the perfect opportunity?

'Ted Lasso' Season 3 finale
Apple TV+

Trent Crimm's Book on Tour

The writer completed his book, renaming it from The Lasso Way to The Richmond Way, and seeing Trent on the road touring his book around might be a fun concept. Either way, we wouldn’t turn away a show centered on him. Plus, we’d like to know more about his relationship with his daughter, who was mentioned, but unseen in Season 3.

