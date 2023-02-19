10 Best ‘Ted Lasso’ Quotes to Hold You Over Until Season 3

It’s official: Ted Lasso Season 3 returns to Apple TV+ on Wednesday, March 15.

That’s right, the wait for a premiere date is finally over and we have just under a month until the show that we have all grown to love is back. And hopefully in this new season, our burning questions will finally get answered. Will Nate (Nick Mohammed) come back from the dark side? Do Keely (Juno Temple) and Roy (Brett Goldstein) stick it out? And will Dr. Sharon Fieldstone (Sarah Niles) return to AFC Richmond? But no matter how this season plays out, at least we know that we’re in for some memorable lines from Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis).

With that in mind (and to help hold you over until the aforementioned questions get answered in Season 3), here are 10 of the best Ted Lasso quotes.

