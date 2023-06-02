‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brendan Hunt Chimes In on Fans’ Dream Theory

Be a Goldfish, Sam Subscribe to our Ted Lasso Newsletter:

Ted Lasso fans can rest assured that the flash-forward sequence at the end of the series finale wasn’t all a dream and did, in fact, happen, so, yes, Coach Beard’s wedding to Jane (Phoebe Walsh) did go ahead.

The show’s co-creator Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard on the hit sitcom, cleared things up during a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) tied to Wednesday’s (May 31) finale.

“In the final episode of season 3, is the Beard & Jane wedding a dream sequence of Ted’s? Or is it real?” one fan asked, referring to the quick flash-forward scenes which culminate in Ted (Jason Sudeikis) waking up on his transatlantic flight.

Hunt kept his answer short and to the point, simply responding, “Real.” He did, however, go into more detail about why Ted wasn’t in attendance at the Beard and Jane wedding.

“There are a few reasons,” he explained. “The first is narrative: Ted just got on a plane and left the UK, it would be anticlimactic and deflating if we suddenly see him back there before we even see his plane lands.”

“The other is that that’s just the kind of friendship Ted and Beard have,” he continued, pointing to a real-life situation between him and Ted Lasso co-creator Joe Kelly, whose wedding Hunt had to miss due to a scheduling conflict.

“So I missed the wedding, and guess what: no one cares!” Hunt said. “Our relationship is the exact same, our families live down the street from each other and we see each other all the time.”

“I think Beard called Ted and told him he could sit this one out, and Ted said thanks, because the ceremony conflicted with a big game for Henry’s soccer team,” he added. “The history of their relationship IMO is long periods of seeing each other and long periods not. We have entered one of the latter, but the former will come around again at some point. They love each other, they will see each other again. They love each other, they will see each other again.”

