SAG Awards 2024 Nominations: ‘Succession,’ ‘The Bear’ & ‘Ted Lasso’ Lead TV

'Succession,' 'The Bear,' and 'Ted Lasso' Lead TV nominations at the SAG Awards 2024
The Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations for 2024 have arrived! The annual event honoring acting talent across film and television is set to take place Saturday, February 24, live on Netflix, and in anticipation of the ceremony, Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani took part in announcing the nominees on January 10.

Among the TV categories is the heavily-nominated HBO drama Succession alongside FX‘s streaming hit The Bear. Also making the cut are stars from Ted Lasso, The Last of Us, Abbott Elementary, and BEEF to name a few. Additionally, the casts of Barbie and Oppenheimer are also being recognized in film categories.

Scroll down for the full roundup, and let us know which nominations you’re most excited about in the comments section.

TV NOMINEES

Drama Series Ensemble

The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession

Comedy Series Ensemble

Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal in 'The Last of Us'

The Last of Us (Credit: HBO)

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun, BEEF

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley, A Small Light
Ali Wong, BEEF

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession

Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Credit: Prime Video)

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

Ahsoka
Barry
BEEF
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie'

Barbie (Credit: Dale Robinette /© Warner Bos. /Courtesy Everett Collection)

FILM NOMINEES

Motion Picture Cast

American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penélope Cruz,Ferrari
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

30th Screen Actors Guild Awards, Saturday, February 24, 8pm ET/5pm PT, Netflix

