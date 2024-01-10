SAG Awards 2024 Nominations: ‘Succession,’ ‘The Bear’ & ‘Ted Lasso’ Lead TV

The Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations for 2024 have arrived! The annual event honoring acting talent across film and television is set to take place Saturday, February 24, live on Netflix, and in anticipation of the ceremony, Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani took part in announcing the nominees on January 10.

Among the TV categories is the heavily-nominated HBO drama Succession alongside FX‘s streaming hit The Bear. Also making the cut are stars from Ted Lasso, The Last of Us, Abbott Elementary, and BEEF to name a few. Additionally, the casts of Barbie and Oppenheimer are also being recognized in film categories.

Scroll down for the full roundup, and let us know which nominations you’re most excited about in the comments section.

TV NOMINEES

Drama Series Ensemble

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Comedy Series Ensemble

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun, BEEF

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Ali Wong, BEEF

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader, Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

Ahsoka

Barry

BEEF

The Last of Us

The Mandalorian

FILM NOMINEES

Motion Picture Cast

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Penélope Cruz,Ferrari

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

30th Screen Actors Guild Awards, Saturday, February 24, 8pm ET/5pm PT, Netflix