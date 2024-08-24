Be a Goldfish, Sam For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Ted Lasso Newsletter:

Ted Lasso‘s return isn’t some far-fetched idea as the Apple TV+ comedy starring Jason Sudeikis is closer to a fourth season than ever before.

As details about a forthcoming chapter in the Emmy-winning series come together, we’re rounding up everything we know so far about the potential return, below. Scroll down for all the need-to-know details.

Is Ted Lasso Returning for Season 4?

According to a new report from Deadline, Ted Lasso‘s return for Season 4 is becoming more likely with each passing day. A greenlight for Season 4 is seemingly imminent as Warner Bros. Television has supposedly picked up the options on three original cast members, in other words, the securing of returning stars would get the ball rolling in a positive direction. The show’s return is also contingent on Sudeikis’ approval as a co-creator of the comedy with Bill Lawrence and costar Brendan Hunt.

Which Stars Would Return for Ted Lasso Season 4?

The three original stars poised to return would include Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift. As fans will recall, Waddingham played AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton, Goldstein was player-turned-coach Roy Kent, and Swift was the team’s director of operations Leslie Higgins. Together, they had been contracted under the UK acting union Equity.

Warner Bros. Television is expected to reach out to cast members who were under since-expired SAG-AFTRA contracts for potential role reprisals. Among likely candidates for returns are Sudeikis as titular Coach Ted Lasso, Hunt as Coach Beard, and Juno Temple as Keeley Jones. According to Deadline, original series star Phil Dunster who played footballer Jamie Tartt isn’t currently being picked up for a return due to scheduling conflicts.

Nick Mohammed, who plays Coach Nathan Shelley, seemingly confirmed his potential for a return by sharing a cryptic post on X (formerly known as Twitter). “told ya! ” he posted, hinting at Ted Lasso‘s return. As mentioned in Deadline‘s report, additional stars may be approached for returns or guest roles before any official announcements are made.

When Would Ted Lasso Season 4 Film?

While an official greenlight has yet to be announced, Ted Lasso‘s fourth season could be getting to work as soon as early 2025 if the current timeline comes together as envisioned. Production on Season 4 would be dependent on budget approvals, and scheduling with the actors who don’t have current contracts with Warner Bros. Television. Preparation for a writers’ room is also reportedly underway.

What Would Ted Lasso Season 4 Be About?

As fans may recall, Season 3 concluded with Ted returning home to Kansas where he rejoined his wife and son, but brief flashes of the future hinted at several different paths forward for AFC Richmond and its family of characters. We rounded up potential spinoff ideas at the time of Season 3’s May 2023 finale, but stay tuned to see if any further details emerge surrounding Ted Lasso Season 4.

