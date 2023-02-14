Be a Goldfish, Sam Subscribe to our Ted Lasso Newsletter:

Apple TV+‘s Ted Lasso may be a comedy about a football coach and his team, but it’s also a series about believing and the Season 3 teaser for the fan-favorite is doing just that.

Set to officially return Wednesday, March 15 with two new episodes, followed by weekly installments each proceeding Wednesday, Ted Lasso is putting faith back into Ted’s (Jason Sudeikis) mantra in the sweet minute-long promo. With Frank Turner’s “I Still Believe” appropriately playing in the background, Roy (Brett Goldstein), Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), Keeley (Juno Temple), Jamie (Phil Dunster), Higgins (Jeremy Swift), Sam (Toheeb Jimoh), and Danny (Cristo Fernández) help put together new “Believe” signs after Nate (Nick Mohammed) unceremoniously destroyed the original one at the end of Season 2.

Of course, each character puts their own spin on it, particularly with Keeley’s additional sparkles and sequins and Rebecca enjoying some biscuits (presumably courtesy of Ted) while drawing up hers. As the scene unfolds, we see Ted and coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) enter the AFC Richmond locker room to find a row of new signs hanging above the player cubbies.

“Well, if seeing is believing, I believe we’ve been seen,” Ted says to his assistant coach in his signature Kansas accent. The next frame reveals the Season 3 premiere date, which is just over a month away.

In the meantime, as viewers await the premiere, they can look forward to 12 all-new episodes of Ted Lasso in its third season as the newly promoted AFC Richmond faced ridicule as media predictions peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate, now hailed the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rebecca’s ex Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head) at West Ham United.

In the wake of Nate’s exit from AFC Richmond, Roy Kent steps up as assistant coach alongside Beard, Ted deals with pressures at work as he deals with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca is focused on destroying Rupert, and Keeley navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. While things appear to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway, and we’d expect nothing less.

The Emmy-winning comedy will mark Apple TV+’s first-ever mid-week premiere with its new Wednesday drop-date this spring. Along with Sudeikis, Waddingham, Swift, Dusnter, Goldstein, Hunt, Mohammed, Head, Jimoh, Fernández, and Temple, the series also features Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, and James Lance.

Developed for television by Sudeikis, Hunt, Bill Lawrence, and Joe Kelly based on a pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports, Ted Lasso is executive produced by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Hunt, Kelly, Bill Wrubel, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, and co-executive produced by Brett Goldstein. Don’t miss the fun, check out the teaser, above, and catch Ted Lasso when the show returns to TV this March.

Ted Lasso, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, March 15, Apple TV+