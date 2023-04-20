Did ‘Ted Lasso’ Answer Rebecca’s Psychic Mystery in Episode 6?

Be a Goldfish, Sam Subscribe to our Ted Lasso Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers through Ted Lasso Season 3, Episode 6, “Sunflowers.”]

Ted Lasso went international as AFC Richmond visited Amsterdam for a “friendly” match against the Dutch. While the game was low stakes and a loss for the Greyhounds, it was a possible win for owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), who may have cracked the code when it comes to her psychic mystery in Season 3.

As fans will recall, after a session with her mother’s psychic, Rebecca was told she’d find love and become a mother, and it would involve a green matchbook, her being drenched, and upside down, but safe. Well, it would appear that some of these things came true when she met a Dutch man while walking the streets of Amsterdam.

Although his name was never revealed, the “Stranger” played by Matteo van der Grijn called out to her from his houseboat, acknowledging her beauty. But the moment distracted her from the incoming bikes, and she found herself tumbling into the canals from her perch on the bridge above. Swimming to the stranger when she surfaced, Rebecca lost her phone but found a connection with this man; he allowed her to use his home to take a shower and dry her clothes.

Reluctant at first to stay for any extended period of time, Rebecca became more relaxed and enjoyed dinner, drinks, and conversation with this man, with the two even dancing and singing together. When Rebecca was exploring his home, she happened across a little girl’s room and learned that he’s single after his ex-partner left him.

When this stranger realized Rebecca cut her foot during her tumble into the canal, he helped patch it up with his green first aid kit box. Needless to say, this stranger ticked a lot of boxes himself, like his potential to make Rebecca a mother with a child he already has, saving her from a scary situation where she happened to get drenched, and with the aid of something green.

While early hints teased the possibility of Sam (Toheeb Jimoh) being this future love in question, other viewers have been holding out hope for the boss to get together with coach Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), but could she end up with this stranger? Their chemistry was palpable through the screen and Rebecca’s carefree state was something we’ve rarely seen since the show’s debut.

It certainly seems like a strong possibility, but what do you think? Will Rebecca make a return to Amsterdam or be sought out by this stranger? Let us know in the comments section, below.

