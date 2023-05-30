Is ‘Ted Lasso’ Really Ending? Everything We Know About Season 3 Finale

Be a Goldfish, Sam Subscribe to our Ted Lasso Newsletter:

Ted Lasso‘s highly debated third season is coming to a close on Wednesday, May 31, but is it the end for Apple TV+‘s fan-favorite?

That’s the question that remains heading into the finale, which tops off a 12-episode season following its Emmy-winning first two seasons. While no definitive answer seems readily available, we’re rounding up all the clues and hints surrounding the show’s status so far.

The “Final Match” Is Nigh

A few years ago I hopped on a plane with Coach Beard headin’ to a little town in London. Tonight we play our final match. It’s like what I say about the films of David Lynch. I can’t tell you what’s happenin’, but I sure as heck don’t want it to end. https://t.co/6BZss7vh3q — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) May 30, 2023

In an eyebrow-raising post, the official Ted Lasso account wrote, “A few years ago I hopped on a plane with Coach Beard headin’ to a little town in London. Tonight we play our final match. It’s like what I say about the films of David Lynch. I can’t tell you what’s happenin’, but I sure as heck don’t want it to end.” The statement was shared alongside a video hyping up the AFC Richmond match. The phrasing could mean more than one thing, depending on the interpretation. One side could take it as a sad farewell, but the final words, “I sure as heck don’t want it to end,” could also tease that the end isn’t really here quite yet. Only time will tell for certain.

Nate’s Goodbye?

Star Nick Mohammed posted, “312 #TedLasso bye bye 🥲.” The message featured an image of the “Believe” sign with the addition of “(in Nate).” The message seems to put finality on the forthcoming episode.

Toheeb’s Mixed Message

A day away from the #TedLasso finale💫 Richmond till we die 💙❤️💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/nUq31kgzri — Toheeb Jimoh (@Toheeb_Jimoh) May 30, 2023

In a tweet shared hours before the episode drops, star Toheeb Jimoh who plays the lovable Sam Obisanya, wrote, “A day away from the #TedLasso finale💫 Richmond till we die 💙❤️💙❤️.” While the statement could be interpreted as the show’s overall ending, the teaser embedded in the post hints at the “season finale,” so not the overall end.

Hannah’s Last Day?

On our final day as Richmond Greyhounds….there’s nowhere else we could be. Thank you so much to our magnificent writers’ room. We’d be NOTHING without you. #WritersStrike #tedlasso #believe 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/YmYpZySiGu — Hannah Waddingham.💣 (@hanwaddingham) May 30, 2023

Star Hannah Waddingham acknowledged the finale by sharing a photo of herself alongside the stars and creatives on the picket line for the WGA Writers Strike. “On our final day as Richmond Greyhounds….there’s nowhere else we could be. Thank you so much to our magnificent writers’ room. We’d be NOTHING without you. #WritersStrike #tedlasso #believe 💙❤️.”

Jason Sudeikis Clarifies

Series co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis spoke out about the show’s future to Deadline in March 2023, noting, “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell. The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet — that being Season 3 — it’s flattering.”

His words imply an ending to the story that’s been told since the show’s beginning, but it isn’t a definitive announcement.

Apple Stands Firm

In Apple TV+’s latest info on the episode titled “So Long, Farewell,” they label it as the “Season Finale,” not relenting in their effort to hold onto the show’s possible future. Only time will tell whether or not the season will be the show’s last, but some kind of ending is near; that much is clear.

Ted Lasso, Season 3 finale, Wednesday, May 31, Apple TV+