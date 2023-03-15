‘Ted Lasso’ Returns, New Life on ‘Million,’ ‘Abbott’ vs. Charter Schools, Robin Roberts Turns the Tables

Apple TV+

Ted Lasso

Season Premiere

Expectations couldn’t be lower for the UK soccer team AFC Richmond as the third season of the Emmy-winning comedy gets underway. But expectations couldn’t be higher for Ted Lasso itself, returning after more than a year for what could be its final round. Kansas transplant Ted (the charming Jason Sudeikis) is as quippy as ever, and we know his heart is in the right place, but is his heart still in the game? Homesickness, and the betrayal of his “wonder kid” protégé Nate (Nick Mohammed)—now managing a rival team owned by evil Rupert (Anthony Head), the ex of Ted’s fabulous boss Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham)—have Ted wondering why he’s still a stranger in a strange land. Win or lose, Ted’s still a champ in our book. (See the full review.)

ABC/Sergei Bachlakov

A Million Little Things

10/9c

Maggie’s (Allison Miller) labor pains may be a false alarm—and maybe they’re not. Either way, Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) is a nervous wreck, leaning on his best buds Eddie (David Giuntoli) and Rome (Romany Malco) while Maggie heads back to work, unwilling to give up her mic until she absolutely has to. It’s a life-changing episode for Gary and Maggie, who have become the show’s core couple over time, but they’re not the only ones making big changes.

ABC/Pamela Littky

Abbott Elementary

9/8c

Will it be a David-vs.-Goliath battle when Philadelphia public school Abbott Elementary rallies to keep from being swallowed into the Legendary Charter Schools chain? Even unprincipled principal Ava (Janelle James) is doing her part, organizing a festival for parents to come and sign a petition. What they didn’t expect was for Legendary owner Draemond (Leslie Odom Jr.) to show up and disrupt the event.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts

The Daytime Emmy-winning talk series returns with four new episodes, featuring Good Morning America host Robin Roberts moderating group chats with accomplished women across several generations. With themes including “Grace,” “Fulfillment,” “Certainty” and “Community,” Roberts brings together comedian Loni Love, Kelly Osbourne and This Is Us star Chrissy Metz in one episode; actors Rita Wilson and Kyla Pratt and Olympic gold-medal snowboarder Chloe Kim in another; with other groupings including performers Dionne Warwick, Yaya DaCosta and Hayley Kiyoko; and Brooke Shields, Sheryl Lee Ralph and black-ish scene stealer Marsai Martin.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV: